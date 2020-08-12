Keith Hayhurst passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.
He was born Jan. 13, 1974, to Ron and Jackie Hayhurst. He attended Whitman and Camelot elementary schools, Sacajawea Junior High, and was a proud Lewiston Bengal, Class of 1992.
As a youngster, he loved anything mechanical and going “trucking” with his dad. Not wanting to spend another summer bucking bales for his dad, he went to work for Mac’s Cycle in Clarkston, and his interest in motorcycles and motorcross racing grew. He had so many fun stories about his motorcross friends that he loved to share. His knowledge of cars and trucks, new and old, was amazing. He loved NASCAR, and even if he hated to admit it, he loved his sister and niece’s love of horses and all the events that went along with them. From Amber’s 4-H years to her current barrel racing, and Sloane’s accomplishments in the horse world, especially breakaway roping, he was so proud.
In 2000, Keith graduated from Lewis-Clark State College with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. In 2002, he acquired his master’s degree of education in counseling from the University of Idaho. These two degrees were obtained after a life-changing motorcycle accident that left him a quadriplegic for the last 27 years. After graduating, he worked for the state of Idaho in the Vocational Rehabilitation Office in Lewiston until health issues required him to retire.
He was able to independently drive to both LCSC and the U of I while attaining his degrees. His love of all thing motorized stayed true with a daily drive in his custom van with his faithful dog and companion, Rosie. They kept close tabs on the valley while on their adventures. Over the years, Keith aquired a love for guns. He had several rifles, with a custom trigger built by his dad, and was able to take two trophy whitetail bucks during his hunting career.
Keith is survived by his mom and dad, Jackie and Ron Hayhurst; his sister, Amber, and her husband, Nick Dahlgren; and his one and only “favorite” niece, Sloane Dahlgren, all residing in Lewiston. He was preceded in death by grandparents Dominic and Patricia Bies, Wayne and Loris Hayhurst; great-grandmother Olive Hartwig; numerous cousins; and too many friends to count.
Donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities Spokane, 1015 W. Fifth Ave., Spokane, WA 99204; or the Lewis Clark WildLife Club Inc., P.O. Box 146, Lewiston, ID 83501.
There will be no funeral service, but a celebration of life will be held at a later date.