Jan. 3, 1955 – Friday, Nov. 13, 2020
Kathy Deyo was born to Thomas Patrick Farbo and Ruth Dolorita (Nevala) Farbo on Jan. 3, 1955, in Kalispell, Mont. Tom worked for the U.S. Forest Service, and the family lived at both the Fortine Ranger Station and the Yaak Ranger Station. Kathy attended the one-room school at the Yaak until the family moved to Butte and then later to Orofino when she was in the third grade. Kathy made lifelong friends while attending school in Orofino, graduating as a proud Maniac in 1973. Kathy was the editor of the high school newsletter, editor of the annual and instrumental in organizing class reunions that are held every five years.
Kathy married her best friend, Alan, May 5, 1978, the only weekend they weren’t at a motorcycle race. At the time, she was the secretary of the Orofino Motorcycle Club and Clearwater Valley Racing Association. She also served as secretary for the Clearwater Riding Club, Orofino Dog Fanciers and secretary manager of the Clearwater County Fair for 11 years. Kathy devoted her time as Dog 4-H Leader for 21 years. She was passionate about any activity or hobby she became interested in. Kathy enjoyed Tennessee walking horses, giving 4-H dog clinics, judging dogs and she along with Demetra Stewart taught semi-annual dog obedience classes for almost 30 years.
Kathy loved her family, her animals (including her annoying goose), taking pictures of everyone and their dog (literally), yard sales, driving to Lewiston to shop, especially at Costco ... and we loved her.
In 1986, Kathy fell head over heels in love with Bernese mountain dog. She planned litters and placed puppies with people who became significant friends. Kathy showed her Bernese at dog shows throughout the Northwest and across the U.S. at the annual Bernese mountain dog specialty. She was a 33-year member of the Bernese Mountain Dog Club of America. Kathy served three terms on the Bernese Mountain Dog Board of Directors, was the national rescue and rehome coordinator for 20 years and was presented with the Bernese Mountain Dog Club of America Outstanding Service Award for 2020. In 1989, Kathy was a founding member of the Inland Northwest Bernese Mountain Dog Club and was secretary/treasure from the beginning until now. She was also a founding member of the Cascade Greater Swiss Mountain Dog Club in 1998 and a long-standing member of the Bernese Mountain Dog Club of Canada.
Kathy was proud to be a part of the extended Deyo family, enjoying all the aunts, uncles and cousins. She is survived by her husband, Alan; brother John Farbo and wife Diane; sister Jean Anne Sharrai and husband Kevin; brother-in-law Steve Deyo and wife Pam; nephews Tyson Cobbs and Emily, Matt Deyo and wife Stephanie, David Deyo and wife Jess, Jayce Sharrai and wife Laura; niece Carson Sharrai Hill and husband Matt, godson Abe Deyo; and her Berner Sisters.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either of the following organizations: Inland Northwest Bernese Mountain Dog Club Rescue, c/o Deb Bammel, P.O. Box 50241, Boise, ID 83705; Bernese Mountain Dog Club of America Rescue and Rehome, c/o Pam Weir, 1109 Northwood Drive, Anderson, IN 46011.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Weisman Cemetery.