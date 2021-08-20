Kathryn Diane Anderson, 69, of Lewiston, Idaho, passed away surrounded by her loving husband and family Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at home because of pancreatic cancer.
Kathy was born Sept. 21, 1951, in Arlington, Wash., to Robert and Charlotte Martin. She graduated high school in 1970 from Upper Columbia Academy in Spangle, Wash. She attended Walla Walla College and Umpqua Community College, where she earned an RN in nursing in 1981.
Kathy worked as an LPN and then an RN at Umpqua Community Hospital. She then worked in labor and delivery at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in 1984.
Kathy started a 35-year career as a home and health and hospice nurse. She worked at Southeastern Washington Home Health and Hospice, Tri-State Home Health and Hospice, St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and also Advanced Home Health and Hospice. She worked as a gifted hospice nurse until January 2021.
Kathy married the love of her life, Gary Anderson, in 2000.
A compassionate and empathetic soul, Kathy was an active member of Orchards Community Church for many years. Her warm and kind spirit allowed her to be the indispensable lead of “mending the soul.” She was a valuable mentor to many younger women, assisting them through and lifting them out of traumatic experiences. Kathy was well known and loved by her church family at OCC.
She is survived by her loving husband, Gary Anderson; her four children and many grandchildren, Kristina and Zach, Matthew Becky, Dylan and Lincoln, Candice and Eve, Sarah, Adam, Thomas, Howard and Stacy; also her sisters Judy, Sherri and Robin. Kathy was preceded in death by her older sister, Nancy.
A service is set for 11 a.m. Monday at Echo Hills Church, 3215 Echo Hills Drive, Lewiston, with a reception to follow at Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Ave., Lewiston.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Advanced Hospice of Lewiston.
