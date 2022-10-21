How are our lives defined? By dates and times, or the dash (—) that represents the time from first cry to last breath.

Kathleen Rose Dunham entered this world March 14, 1934, to William and Violet Ryan. She was the oldest of eight children and grew up as a farm girl on the Weiser Flats. Kathy rode work horses, milked cows, did plenty of cooking (she was well known for her amazing pies) and loved going to country barn dances. After graduating from high school, she went to Boise Junior College to study teaching and graduated as an elementary teacher. She was a fourth grade teacher in Boise for a year and then married Nolan “Bud” Nelson. They had four children, with one passing away shortly after birth. Bud passed away unexpectedly leaving Kathy with three young children and a broken heart. A man came into her life that wanted not only her, but also her children, and she married Herbert Dunham. They went on to have two more children, finishing it at a family of seven.