How are our lives defined? By dates and times, or the dash (—) that represents the time from first cry to last breath.
Kathleen Rose Dunham entered this world March 14, 1934, to William and Violet Ryan. She was the oldest of eight children and grew up as a farm girl on the Weiser Flats. Kathy rode work horses, milked cows, did plenty of cooking (she was well known for her amazing pies) and loved going to country barn dances. After graduating from high school, she went to Boise Junior College to study teaching and graduated as an elementary teacher. She was a fourth grade teacher in Boise for a year and then married Nolan “Bud” Nelson. They had four children, with one passing away shortly after birth. Bud passed away unexpectedly leaving Kathy with three young children and a broken heart. A man came into her life that wanted not only her, but also her children, and she married Herbert Dunham. They went on to have two more children, finishing it at a family of seven.
Kathy devoted her life to her home and children. She served on every committee — that comes with parenting — and eventually her local school board so she could have a say on how children are educated. She was on the Nez Perce County Library Board, which was fitting as you could always find her reading a book. She loved to dance and took every opportunity that was available to square dance or country dance. Old country songs were often playing through the house, and she would teach her kids to two-step and to keep a beat.
Kathy loved children, whether they were hers or not, she was always available with some food and advice. Her greatest joy in life was the endless hours she spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. No one had more patience and love than her. She would read books and listen to small children talk for hours on end. The best for everyone was the gentle foot rubs, while taking naps, with your feet across her lap.
Kathy was loved, cherished and cared for at home by her family until her passing in Troy on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.
Kathleen’s dash mattered, and she has left a lasting legacy survived by her five children: Tim Nelson, of Weiser, Idaho — Mike Nelson, of Weiser — Rose Mitchell (Gary), of Payette, Idaho — Janet Schetzle (Clint), of Troy – Julie Fry (James), of Troy. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and sisters June Gregg and Teresa Myers. She was preceded in death by husbands, Bud Nelson and Herbert Dunham; son Joseph Nelson; her parents William and Violet Ryan; and five brothers.
A funeral Mass and cremation burial will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 214 E. Liberty St., Weiser.