Karyl Lumina Ernsdorff, 74, passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Avalon Care Center at Northpointe in Spokane.
Karyl was born June 18, 1946, the second of four children born to Lee E. Card and Lila A. Card. She had three brothers, Lee Richard, Louis Dale and Leonard Gene Card.
Karyl graduated from Lewiston High School and Lewiston Business College. She married John Ernsdorff in 1965. She traveled with him in the U.S. Air Force to London and bases in the the U.S. They had three sons, Paul, Ron and Doug.
Karyl and John settled in Cheney when John was moved to Fairchild Air Force Base, and Karyl worked at Eastern Washington University in admitting for 23 years. When she retired from Eastern, she and her daughter-in-law, Kelley, were partners in real estate at Exit Realty until 2017.
John and Karyl were very active in Coast Guard Auxiliary, where they made many friends and memories.
Karyl was preceded in death by her husband, John, in June 2001; her father, Lee E. Card, and brother Lee Richard Card. She is survived by her mother, Lila A. DeVault; her sons, Paul (Kelley), Ron (Tracey) Ernsdorff and Doug (Hailey) Ernsdorff; grandson Murphy Ernsdorff; and brothers Louis Dale Card and Leonard Gene Card.
There will be a graveside service for family and close friend Friday at Pines Cemetery in Spokane Valley. Call Hazen & Jaeger Valley Funeral Home of Spokane Valley for details. There will also be a memorial for Karyl at Ron’s home.