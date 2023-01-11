Kade Bryant Fisher

Kade Bryant Fisher passed away in Richmond, Va., on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. He was born May 3, 1998, in Lewiston to Stephen “Steve” and Sherree (Weaver) Fisher.

He attended Asotin High School and graduated from Clarkston High School. Kade was very energetic and bright. He had a talent for music and started playing the fiddle at 6 years old. Growing up, he was active in rodeos, 4-H and sports including baseball, basketball and football.