Kade Bryant Fisher passed away in Richmond, Va., on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. He was born May 3, 1998, in Lewiston to Stephen “Steve” and Sherree (Weaver) Fisher.
He attended Asotin High School and graduated from Clarkston High School. Kade was very energetic and bright. He had a talent for music and started playing the fiddle at 6 years old. Growing up, he was active in rodeos, 4-H and sports including baseball, basketball and football.
Kade loved video games, which started from playing Halo with family growing up, to ranging further along with sci-fi, fantasy and other genre games like Destiny, Minecraft, Terraria, Dead by Daylight, Call-of-Duty and more. Playing board, card and dice games with family always brought a kind joy and his competitive nature out as well. His favorite phrase was, “Just a minute,” which would somehow always turn into an hour or more whenever playing games.
He loved to explore other worlds of creativity by reading manga and watching anime like Mushoku Tensei, Grimgar of Fantasy and Ash, and My Hero Academia.
His passion for cars started in America then branched to overseas in Japan, with his favorites being the Nissan GT-R and Mazda RX-7, which fueled his desire to one day live there as he admired the culture and environment, learning the language to one day be able to live there. He enjoyed working on cars, modifying them and, despite his shy and quiet nature, he loved to talk about them. He also had a passion for aeronautics because of his engineering mindset that all began with building Legos in his childhood. Family would describe him as a “true gearhead” when he shared how passionate he was about them.
He was living in Richmond and working as a dealership mechanic at the time of his death. He was pursuing becoming an airplane mechanic, a profession that would have better enabled him to realize his dream of going to Japan.
Kade was a loving brother, son, grandson, nephew and cousin. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sherree (Weaver) Fisher; father, Stephen “Steve” Fisher; half-brother, Cody Johnson; grandfather, Charlie Weaver; and grandmother, Anita Selby.
He is survived by his sister, Alexa Fisher; half-sisters, Shawna Fisher and Stephanie Carr; grandmother, Sandi Weaver; grandfather, Ronald Fisher; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at CrossPoint Alliance Church, 1330 Powers Ave., Lewiston. In lieu of flowers, friends and family are invited to bring a dish to share after the service.