On Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, Judy Ann Beal, a beloved wife and mother, passed away.
She was born March 7, 1947, to John D. and Marie Stout in Merkel, Texas. Judy graduated from Nez Perce High School in Idaho. She was happily married to Tom Beal for 41 years.
Judy worked as a police dispatcher, for multiple city, county and state police departments for 30 years and finished her career in the Abilene (Texas) Police Department. She also worked at Coeur d’Alene Convalescence Center, and would often visit the residents after leaving because she loved to visit with them, knowing many didn’t have visitors.
She loved bowling, volunteering, reading mystery novels and crocheting. More than anything she loved being a mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her husband Tom; son Mike Bowles of Boise; son David Bowles of Lost Creek, W. Va.; daughter Hollie Bryan and her husband, Todd of Post Falls; son John Beal and wife, Noemi of Scott AFB, Illinois; sister Joni Rynearson of Lewiston; brother Don Dee Mooers of Germany; brother Jimmy Mooers of Stites; and sister Trina McGarvey of Stites. Seven grandchildren Joshua Bowles, Jacob Bowles, Christina Bowles, Rose Bowles, McKenna Bowles, Hailey Stewart and Eric Beal. Five great-grandchildren Isaiah, Jeremiah, Elizabeth, Logan and Gabrielle.
Per her wishes she chose to be cremated in Abilene, Texas, and there will be no service.