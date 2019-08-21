Jolene Gay Borders, 49, beloved daughter, sister, cousin, mother, grandmother and aunt passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones at her home in Lewiston.
Jolene was born April 20, 1970, in Orofino, the second daughter to Sam and Karin (Dykes) Borders. She was the middle child of three girls.
Born and raised in Lewiston, Jolene completed high school at Lewiston High School and went onto complete two years of college at Lewis-Clark State College for medical secretary studies. Jolene had two beautiful daughters, Alaini and Kristi, and was a devoted mother and friend.
Jolene loved to spend time with her family, enjoying many trips around the country with them. One of her favorite things was to go to a movie and dinner date with her sister; of course, all were always welcome to join in the fun.
Jolene was a special lady, always thinking and caring for others before herself. Her quick wit, humor and bright smile were always just the ticket to light up any room. She was known by her grandchildren to give the best hugs and always knew what to say to lighten the spirits of those around her. Jolene’s kind and gentle grace was only exceeded by her amazing love for others; she saw the good in all that was around her, whether a place or a person.
Jolene is survived by her father and mother, Sam and Karin Borders; sister Kolleen Torgerson; daughters Alaini Bierhaus and Kristi Yochum; nieces Whitney and Kaitlyn Torgerson; granddaughters Kaylee, Lacey and Lexi Rose; grandsons Zane Gosselin and Kale Stewart.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Michelle Borders, grandparents Ted and Viola Borders and grandfather Jerry Dykes.
A celebration of life will be held at noon Saturday at Deyo Reservoir in Fraser. There will be a covered-dish meal immediately following the service.