John Xavier Geis

On Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, John Xavier Geis left our world to go ride his old yellow mare alongside his friend Leo, who had been calling him to come and ride on perfect trails where it’s never rainy or dusty, not too hot or too cold, and the men and horses never get hurt and never age.

John was born in Winchester in 1942, to Xavier and Dorothy (Schmidt) Geis.