On Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, John Xavier Geis left our world to go ride his old yellow mare alongside his friend Leo, who had been calling him to come and ride on perfect trails where it’s never rainy or dusty, not too hot or too cold, and the men and horses never get hurt and never age.
John was born in Winchester in 1942, to Xavier and Dorothy (Schmidt) Geis.
John loved the outdoors and his occupations and hobbies reflected that. As a teenager he was a farm and ranch hand in Paradise, Ore., which was the source of many stories through the years. He proudly served his country for six years in the Army National Guard. As a young man, he worked at the sawmill in Winchester, and the carpenters mill in the Lewiston Orchards. He then found work at Henderson Motors in Lewiston, which led him to a career driving logging truck. He eventually bought a brand new truck and became an owner/operator. He customized his Western Star truck with a one-of-a-kind paint job, and lots of chrome, earning him the moniker “The Chrome King.” He enjoyed showing it in truck shows when he wasn’t hauling logs. After retiring from logging, he worked for the Forest Service and Department of lands. He developed life-long friendships at every job.
In the late 70’s, after an inspiring trip to Montana, John decided to try his hand at sculpture. He started at the kitchen table, carving bars of Ivory soap with his family, then moved on to experiment with wax and clay. Not long after, he entered some local art shows and eventually became a featured western bronze artist, traveling to art shows throughout the states and making many more friends. His art is a direct reflection of his own life, his many friends and local lore and culture. His humor, love of the outdoors and respect for life is seen in every piece.
John was a loving husband and father. He married Sharon Miller in February of 1963, and they welcomed two daughters, Kelly and Jonna. They lived on Asotin creek, then moved to the Clarkston heights. They later divorced. He married Vicki Manning in April of 1983 and added her daughter Dioncia to the family. They made their home in Grangeville. Vicki passed away December of 2009. For the past 10 years, he shared his life with his companion, Lynda Miller. Together they enjoyed many scenic drives to the woods, rodeos and art shows and spent their evenings relaxing on the front porch and watching the sunsets.
John is survived by Lynda Miller; daughters Kelly and husband Lloyd Land of Clarkston, Jonna and husband Jim Rossiter of Lewiston, Dioncia and husband Ron Miles of Lake Stevens, Wash., and Lynda’s son Cody Miller of Kamiah; grandchildren Nick (Miranda) Land, Alexis (Aaron) Fillipucci, Amy Rossiter, Xavier Rossiter, Onika Miles and Gabrielle Miles and Lynda’s grandson Levi Miller; great grandchildren Nicki, Colt and Lucas Land and Amya Fillipucci. He is also survived by the breakfast crew — his group of friends that have been meeting for coffee every morning for decades. You were all mentioned by him often. And of course, his four-legged fur buddy, Harley.
John was preceded in death by his wife, Vicki, his parents, and older brother Frank Geis.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Prairie View Cemetery with potluck lunch to follow at the Grangeville Eagles Lodge. Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville. Send condolences to the family to Blackmerfuneralhome.com.