John Raymond Scoles, 72, passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack in his Orofino home Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021.
He was born in Lewiston to Raymond (deceased 2021) and Nellie (Nelson) Scoles (deceased 2016), of Orofino, on Oct. 9, 1948.
He is survived by brothers Ted (Lorrie Walrath) Scoles, of North Pole, Alaska, Steve (Shirley Davis) Scoles, of Orofino, and Jim (Kristi Stewart) Scoles, of North Pole, Alaska; sister Deena Scoles, of Moscow; children Stephanie (Scoles) Pollard, of Australia, Mandi Scoles, of Eugene, Ore., Candi Foy, of Emmett, Idaho, Henry Gallegos, of Fontana, Calif., and Doug Courson, of Kamiah; several cousins, nieces, nephews, great-niece, great-nephews, grandchildren, one great-grandchild, an aunt on his father’s side and an aunt and uncle on his mother’s side.
There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Oct. 9 at Pine Hills Funeral Home in Orofino. The Banquet Room at the Ponderosa Restaurant has been reserved as a meeting place. Food arrangements are still pending.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation locally to the community thrift store or any other organization that helps people in need.