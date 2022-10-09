John “Jack” Alexander, DVM, MS, 88, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at his Pullman home after living several months with pancreatic cancer.
Jack was born in Belleville, Ontario, Canada, on April 8, 1934. He spent his childhood and early adolescence in Greenock, Scotland. In 1947, his family returned to Belleville.
Jack was preceded in death by Marilyn, his wife of 62 years. Together, they raised four children: Kenneth (Michelle), of Orlando, Fla.; Tanya (Eric), of Gisborne, New Zealand; Trina, of Post Falls; and Leslie (Barrie), of Pullman. Jack is survived by his brother, Robert Alexander, of North Vancouver, British Columbia. Jack and Marilyn enjoyed a close relationship with their eight grandchildren, and Jack welcomed their seventh great-grandchild one week before his passing.
Jack graduated from Ontario Veterinary College in 1960 with DVM and VS degrees. He served on the Ontario Veterinary College faculty from 1960 until 1962. In 1962, Jack and Marilyn moved their young family to Pullman, where Jack joined the Veterinary College faculty as an instructor of surgery. Jack received a Master of Science degree from Washington State University in 1965. He later served as radiology section head and as chairman of the Department of Veterinary Clinical Medicine and Surgery. Jack retired from WSU in 2002.
Jack served as president of the Washington State Veterinary Medical Association. Honors given to Jack include the Norden Teaching Award and the Washington State Veterinary Medical Association’s Veterinarian of the Year. The Washington Chapter of AARP recognized him for his work with Pullman Child Welfare, the Pullman Food Bank, Kiwanis and other service organizations.
Before beginning veterinary school, Jack worked with his father as a carpenter. Jack completed many construction projects in Pullman, including two family homes and remodeling projects at the old Pullman Baptist Church. He oversaw renovations at Community Congregational United Church of Christ, where he was an active member.
Jack was an immigrant from Scotland who worked as a veterinarian and university professor. He was a teacher, contractor, builder and charity volunteer, but of all his roles, his most cherished were as husband and father. Anyone could be part of that family for the small price of sharing a cup of tea or scotch at his table.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Community Congregational United Church of Christ in Pullman. Memorial gifts are welcomed by Pullman Child Welfare, the Pullman Foodbank and the Community Congregational Church of Christ Music Ministries. A veterinary radiology student scholarship fund has been established in Jack’s name at Washington State University.
