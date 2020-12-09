Joel Mack Jordan, at the age of 82, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.
Mack was born April, 24, 1938, in Charlotte, N.C., to Mack Dewey Jordan and Louise Elizabeth Herndon. He went on to graduate from Harding University High, where he was loved by many.
Mack left North Carolina to go to Clemson University of South Carolina, where he graduated with his degree, mechanical engineering, in 1961.
He later met Alton Reid Helms, having two sons, Louis and Joel Jordan.
Mack made his way to Clarkston. He worked for and retired from Washington State University. He also met his life partner, Charlene M. O’Dell, and they were married Aug. 12, 1986, in Moscow. Charlene later was diagnosed with cancer and fought a long 10-year courageous fight. She passed away March 5, 2010.
They both were longtime members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The church was Mack’s rock through many difficult times, right up to his passing. There was always someone there visiting and making sure he had a way to church.
Mack took his last trip home in 2014. It was his wish to meet with his remaining classmates. His lifelong friend, Rita Brunson, was so kind to open her home to Mack, and for three weeks they ventured down memory lane.
He left his home to move to Prestige Care in Clarkston; they would become Mack’s second family. His friends here in the Valley would like to say thank you for your kindness and love you gave Mack. He was very grateful for all of you.
Mack will be buried next to his wife in Deary at Pine Crest Cemetery this spring. We love you and will miss you, your loving friends from the Valley.
Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.