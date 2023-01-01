Joel Chandler Haverfield

Joel Chandler Haverfield came into the world Dec. 19, 1950, to Joyce and Robert Haverfield as a Christmas baby and left the world Christmas morning, Dec. 25, due to a massive heart attack. Joel loved the forests and landscapes of the Pacific Northwest and became an avid outdoorsman from a very young age. He met the love of his life Kim Sandberg while attending the University of Montana, where he graduated with a degree in forestry. Kim and Joel married in 1979 and later had four daughters. Jethelyn (Paul Harrington), Franka (deceased), Signe (Nathan Parent) and Braunwyn (Daniel Korbel).

Joel worked for over 28 years for the Idaho Department of Lands in Orofino, where he set up timber sales on school endowment lands. He also spent countless backbreaking hours every summer fighting wildfires throughout the Rocky Mountain West.