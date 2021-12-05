Jim Hoffman, 90, passed away at his home Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, from injuries resulting from a fall. He had not been ill and for that we are grateful.
James Sunset Hoffman was born Nov. 20, 1931, at Chicago to Elmer Andrew and Emma Clarice Sunset Hoffman. His first year was spent in Chicago, where his parents had moved from northern Minnesota during the Depression.
In 1932, the family moved back to their farm near Roseau, Minn. Jim spent an ideal boyhood on the farm, working alongside his father and playing with his many cousins in the area. In 1940, brother John David was born, completing the family. Jim attended a one-room country school house for eight years.
He frequently skied to school during the winter, marking his progress by the tops of the fence posts sticking out of the snow. He told his children there were wolves nipping at his heels, but they were skeptical.
In 1946, the farm was sold and the family packed their belongings and headed west. They stopped to visit friends in Clarkston and liked the area so much they decided to settle there. Jim helped his dad build their home on Valleyview Drive in the Clarkston Heights. He attended Clarkston High School, graduating in 1950. He was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church.
He worked for Elwood Carlson, building and wiring houses, until 1952, when he joined the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was stationed in Japan as a radio operator. He was proud of his service to our country.
He returned to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley in 1954 and worked for several local businesses, including Potlatch. In 1960, Jim went to work for Lolo Sporting Goods as a salesman and gunsmith. He would remain there for the next 44 years. Many thanks to all of you who were customers and friends for all those years.
Jim shot competitive pistol with the old Lewiston Pistol Club in the 1950s and 1960s winning many trophies and medals with his teammates and pals Elmer Imthum, Cliff Hoovel, Warren Cloninger and others. He was a 50-plus-year member of the Lewiston Gun Club and shot trap and sheet every week for many years. The past 10 years, he competed in the Senior Games, winning his age division every time.
On Nov. 20, 1966, Jim married Judith Arlene Walker. They moved to their home in the Orchards where they have lived since.
On Nov. 20, 2004, Jim locked the store for the last time and entered into retirement at age 73. He immediately bought a lathe and set up shop in the basement, repairing guns. Word got around quickly and he was busy all the time. People from all over the Northwest brought guns to the best gunsmith in the area. Judy said she never looked twice when a man showed up at her door with a gun.
Jim was handy at repairing almost anything that needed fixing around his house and everyone else’s. He was always happy to help nieces and nephews with whatever needed to be done. As Robin said, “my uncle can fix anything.”
Having finished his earthly work, Uncle Jim will be carried to rest by his nephews Kirk and Bart Hoffman, Joe Wagner; Joel, Scott and Dennis Hastings, David Simmons and Richard Smith. He considered all of them to be fine young men. He was also very fond of his nieces, Leslie, Michelle, Mary, Holly, Deedra, Robin and Whitney, and all their children and grandchildren.
His is survived by his wife, Judy, son-in-law and daughter Grant and Jill Haddaway, of Seattle, daughter Johnna Hoffman, of Seattle, and brother and sister-in-law John and Donna Hoffman, of Clarkston.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Elmer and Emma Hoffman, and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ariel and Evelyn Walker, and his sister-in-law, Russie Hastings.
He was a good, decent man.
A graveside service will be held at noon Tuesday at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions can be made to the Idaho State Veterans Home Lewiston, 821 21st Ave., Lewiston.