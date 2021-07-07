We lost our beloved son and brother, Jeffrey Lee Nelson, in the early morning hours on Saturday, July 3, 2021, in a tragic camping accident along with his fiancée, Jennifer Brink.
Jeff was born Oct. 29, 1984, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston to Robert and Karin Nelson. They continued to raise him in Lewiston where he attended Lewiston High School, graduating in 2003. He started working for Cromer Drilling and Blasting as a young teenager with his good friend Kyle Cromer. The Cromers soon became his second family as well as an employer until the business was closed. After that, he was employed to B & F Power-Vac for several years. At the time of his death, he was back to doing what he loved: drilling and blasting — with Seubert Excavators out of Cottonwood.
Jeff was a loyal and exceptionally hardworking man who loved and was extremely talented with machinery of any kind. If something needed fixed, he was the man to call. He was always there to help and just a call away. Jeff had a passion for the outdoors and loved riding his dirt bike, four-wheeler or RZR, including navigating for Ryan Hudson in jet boat races. If there’s one thing Jeff was, it was fearless. He passed to the other side doing what he loved with who he loved.
Jeff leaves behind his mother, Karin Nelson; brother Chris Nelson and little sister Kimberly (Dylan) Villopoto and Jeff’s soon-to-be nephew, Ace Villopoto; his grandparents and uncle of Germany; cousins Angela Davis, Alisha Davis and Aaron Davis, all of Spokane; as well as Jenn’s three children who he loved as his own, Brayden, Braxton and Jazzlyn; and too many great friends to list.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Nelson Jr.; grandparents Robert and Patricia Nelson; and aunt Debra Davis.
Jeff and Jenn will be in our hearts forever and missed so greatly. We love you, Jeppy.
———
A beloved mother, daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend, Jennifer Patricia Brink died in a tragic camping accident with her fiancé, Jeff Nelson, in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 3, 2021.
Born Oct. 15, 1985, in Lewiston to Edwin and Kathryn (Long) Brink, Jenn grew up in the valley and was homeschooled by her mother. She completed her GED through Lewis-Clark State College. As an adult, she was the owner of a housekeeping business, serving many clients in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. She was also pursuing an associate degree.
Jenn’s top priority in life was her children. She loved them fiercely and everything she did was for them. She was amazing at interior decorating and loved creating a beautiful home for Jeff and her children. She was also an extraordinary cook who could create delicious meals out of whatever was available. Always looking out for her Grammy Barb, Jenn would often bring her meals, announcing herself as “Meals on Wheels.”
Jenn loved the outdoors and passed on her love of Creation to her children. She and Jeff often took the children camping with her extended family and made many lasting memories at the family property near Dworshak State Park.
Her immediate family members were her anchor in life and her greatest encouragers. The first love of her life was her dad, Ed. He bought her a pair of diamond earrings when she was 1 year old, wanting to be the first man who bought her diamonds. They worked side by side as he taught her about cars and tools and running backhoes and remodeling houses. Jenn and her mom, Kathy, were best friends. Jenn called her in the mornings on her way to work, rarely missing a day. Kathy and Barb taught Jenn the housecleaning business; as young girls, Jenn and her sister, Jess, worked alongside their mom as helpers, and years later, Jenn took over the business when Kathy retired. Jenn and her sister were so close throughout their lives. Jenn was born 14 months before Jess, and they were inseparable as young girls, dressing in matching clothes handmade by their mom, and sharing adventures and shenanigans with their cousins Nikki and Deena.
Jenn had finally found happiness and contentment in her life and had many plans for the future. On Dec. 28, 2020, her soul mate, Jeff Nelson, asked her to marry him, and she said yes. He told her, “You can stop looking — you have met the man of your dreams — and of course, the most handsome.” He was an amazing dad to her three children.
We will always remember her smile, her laugh, her sweet personality and her caring heart. When you think of Jenn, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest.
Jenn was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Harold “Doc” Long; her paternal grandparents, Delores and Edwin Brink Sr.; and her aunt Patricia “Patty” Brink Carter. She leaves behind her parents, Edwin and Kathryn, of Lewiston; her three children, Brayden, Braxton and Jazzlyn Coy, and their father, Brandon Coy, of Lewiston; her sister, Jessica (Wesley) Andrews and their two children, Elizabeth and Clark, of Moscow; her maternal grandmother, Barbara Long, of Lewiston; uncle Doug Long, of Lewiston; uncle Wayne Long (children Justin and Beau), of Lewiston; aunt Donita McCarty (Danny and children Daniel and Deena), of Bend, Ore.; uncle Tony Brink, of Lewiston; and chosen aunt Debbie Bartlett and cousin Nikki Kidder, of Lewiston.
In lieu of flowers, donation accounts to support her children have been set up through P1FCU and through gofundme.com/f/jenniferbrink.
———
The family sends a heartfelt thank you to friends Mark and Diana Swanson and all the Dworshak neighbors, as well as to all their family and friends for the overwhelming love and support that has been shown.
We will close with a tribute written for Jenn and Jeff by a friend after hearing of the tragedy:
Absolutely beautiful morning,
It is peaceful, quiet, and a gentle breeze is blowing.
There was a terrible tragedy here on the mountain yesterday. Two beautiful people’s lives were lost. Absolutely heartbreaking.
Friends and neighbors, you are in our thoughts and prayers.
I believe the serene peace we are feeling this morning is because two beautiful souls are together, watching down over everyone.
“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.” John 3:16
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at 2336 22nd St., Clarkston. Please follow the sign at Appleside and Third Avenue to the venue. Please bring a potluck dish to share, along with lawn chairs and a cooler of your favorite beverages.