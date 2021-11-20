Jason McGahuey

Jason James McGahuey, of Pueblo, Colo., formerly of Clarkston, died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, of a brain aneurysm in Colorado Springs, Colo. He was 39.
Jason was born July 22, 1982, to Douglas and Patricia Cook McGahuey in Lewiston. He attended school in Clarkston and Genesee into seventh grade. He moved to the San Diego area with his mother and earned his GED there.
Jason was an intelligent man with many skills, especially mechanical. He traveled the country for a time picking up work as he went along. Jason and his mom settled in Colorado in 2007. He worked as a mechanic for BJ Services in Grand Junction, Colo., with his dad for a few years. In 2010 he began working for Calfrac in North Dakota as a mechanic.
Jason bought a home in Pueblo, Colo., in 2008. His mom lived with him and he became her caregiver when she became ill. He also continued working as a mechanic in Pueblo.
Jason had a daughter, Eleanor, with Ashley Chrisman. He was very proud of his daughter.
Jason happily shared the last several years of his life with Heather Fuller and her daughter, Keiannah.
Over the years Jason had several dogs that he cared for, especially Bebe, Liv, Dot, Alli and Gator.
Jason enjoyed taking things apart to see how they worked and putting them back together. He did the work fixing up his house and making a home for himself and his family. Jason enjoyed spending his time building and playing video game systems, and fishing.
Jason is survived by his mother, Patty Murphy, at their home in Pueblo; his father and stepmother, Doug and Erin McGahuey, of Gladstone, N.D.; his girlfriend, Heather Fuller, and her daughter, Keiannah, of Pueblo; his daughter, Eleanor Carver, of Escondido, Calif.; his half sister, Sarah Ricks, of Spokane; his stepsister, Mariah Schulte, and her family, of Dickinson, N.D.; his stepbrothers, Joel Hoffman, of Dickinson, N.D., and Jordan Hoffman, of Alexandria, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
According to Jason’s wishes, cremation will take place and a private service held under the guidance of Swan Law Funeral Directors of Colorado Springs.