Janet Burke

Janet Burke, a dedicated wife, devoted mother, enthusiastic grandma, cherished aunt, beloved daughter, inseparable sister, lifelong friend, Cougar, Kappa, Bantam, P.E.O. and a fierce defender of those she loved, joined her husband, Roy, in heaven Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, for an evening of gin-and-tonics, cookies and pie. She was 92.

Janet Wasem Burke was born in Lewiston, Oct. 7, 1929, to Weldon and Laura (Dustan) Wasem. The family owned furniture stores and drugstores in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley — including the namesake Wasem’s Drug, in Clarkston.