Our beloved James Timothy Patrick Curtis passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, because of complications of sepsis and respiratory failure at the age of 73. Tim was born April 11, 1948, to E.R. Scrappy and Phyllis T. Curtis in Clarkston.
Tim married his high school sweetheart, Marilyn Ceske, in January 1967. They had one daughter, Tina Curtis Libardi. He was a lifelong resident of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley having worked at The Cellar, Orchard Lanes, Follett’s Mountain Sports and self employed as a custom painter.
Tim was passionate about sports, especially baseball, softball and fly fishing. He also played American Legion baseball and represented Idaho (the regional champions) in the American Legion World Series in South Carolina in 1966. He attended Lewis-Clark State College where he graduated with a Bachelors of Arts in education in 1974. While attending LCSC, he played NAIA baseball. Following college, Tim transitioned immediately into the city softball league. He was known for being one of the most (if not the most) passionate softball player. He continued to play for over 30 years and received the Hall of Fame award for the Lewiston Parks and Recreation in 2017. Most recently, the ballfield at Hereth Park was named in his honor Tim Curtis Field. Tim and Marilyn were known for camping almost every year at Twenty Mile Bar on the Selway River for the last 50 years where he pursued his dreams of fly fishing.
Survivors include his wife, Marilyn; his daughter, Tina; his grandsons Zachary Nielsen and Gabriel Nielsen; his mother, Phyllis Wilhelm; his siblings, Kemp Curtis, Janine Curtis, Colleen Curtis, Kathie Monney and Sean Curtis; several nieces and nephew; and numerous cousins.
Tim was preceded in death by his father, Scrappy Curtis; his grandson, Benjamin Nielsen; and his niece Nina Curtis.
Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home will handle cremation and will host an online guest book at vassar-rawls.com.
A celebration of life will be held from 2-4 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston. Please bring a beverage of your choice, dessert if you wish and memories to share.