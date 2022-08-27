Our family said goodbye to our loving father Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, who passed away peacefully of age-related causes at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston.
James Rollins White was born Woodrow Rollins on Jan. 29, 1931 to Silas Sherman Rollins and Myrtle Alexander Rollins in Wells, Cherokee County, Texas the youngest of four children. Because of his mother’s untimely death when he was one year old, James was raised by his foster parents, Claude and Clarice White, who loved him as their only child.
James spent, from the age of 8, in a private Catholic school in Arkansas and upon his graduation he met the love of his life, Jacqueline Jane Hodges “Tootsie,” of Nashoba, Okla., and were married until her death in 2003. When Dad turned 18, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he performed as a radioman and later taught Sonar on the USS Croaker and the USS Hardhead. When he was topside, he served on the USS Horne Destroyer. When his service ended, he and Tootsie started a family where upon they had 11 children.
Dad started his career by moving West to attend business school and shortly after arriving he was accepted at the Los Angeles Police Academy where he spent several years before returning to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley to work for the Lewiston Fire Department as a firefighter/fire inspector. Jim soon recognized his entrepreneurial side and started his own business as a residential painting contractor, which became a family-run business for five decades. Dad continued working well into his 70s before hanging up his paint brush.
Dad was a devout Catholic and a lifelong member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church where all 11 of his children attended and was also a dedicated volunteer. He also devoted many hours in the community volunteering into his 90s.
Dad was preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline; his parents; foster parents; his brothers Harold and Horace; and his sister Mildred, all of Texas.
He is survived by his 11 children, James M. White (Renee), of Moscow, Theresa J. Thurlow (Lou), of Lapwai, Christopher M. White (Rena Mae), of Vancouver, Wash., Sara L. White, of Clarkston, Matthew J. White (Peggy), of Clarkston, Laura A. Denevan (Francis), of Lewiston, Melissa C. Garrett (Steven), of Clarkston, Maurice E. White, of Lewiston, William M. White, of Clarkston, Jonathan M. White, of Lewiston and Melinda S. White, of Lewiston; and 12 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and numerous furry grandpets.
We wish to extend out gratitude to the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston for the care and kindness provided to our father.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Veterans Home and to All Saints Catholic Church in Lewiston.
You had given the world your best shot. As a wonderful servant of our Lord, you have earned a front and center seat with Him. You’ve been loved, hugged and adored. You were one tough sailor and we love you very much. You have given us your advice, love, patience and all things in between. You tirelessly put your family first. We will miss our talks when we have to repeat things cuz of your bad hearing (LOL). But we loved that. We just got to talk to you more. You will always be in our hearts and our memories of you will never fade. Thank you for letting us borrow your tools as a young boy, thank you for setting us straight on common sense, the rights and wrongs of life. Thank you for always, always being there. Thank you for taking us fishing and hunting. Thank you for reminding us to brush our teeth as young children even though sometimes candy got the best of us. Thank you for instilling in us the confidence and the discipline we all need in life. We miss you so much already.
Enjoy your cookies and tea with the Lord.
A rosary and memorial service will be announced at a later date.