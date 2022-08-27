James Rollins White

Our family said goodbye to our loving father Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, who passed away peacefully of age-related causes at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston.

James Rollins White was born Woodrow Rollins on Jan. 29, 1931 to Silas Sherman Rollins and Myrtle Alexander Rollins in Wells, Cherokee County, Texas the youngest of four children. Because of his mother’s untimely death when he was one year old, James was raised by his foster parents, Claude and Clarice White, who loved him as their only child.