James Lee Chandler, 89, of Clarkston and Joseph, Ore., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston.

Jim was born in St. Louis on Aug. 16, 1933. He attended schools in both Illinois and Missouri. Jim joined the Navy in 1953 and served five years as a medic, attended several schools and became an X-ray technician. After he left the service, he made his way to Oregon State to study, where he graduated with a degree in wildlife biology. He worked for Portland General Electric Utility as a biologist for 20 years.