James Lee Chandler, 89, of Clarkston and Joseph, Ore., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston.
Jim was born in St. Louis on Aug. 16, 1933. He attended schools in both Illinois and Missouri. Jim joined the Navy in 1953 and served five years as a medic, attended several schools and became an X-ray technician. After he left the service, he made his way to Oregon State to study, where he graduated with a degree in wildlife biology. He worked for Portland General Electric Utility as a biologist for 20 years.
In 1981, he married Ethel Smith Sanchez in Gresham, Ore. Their mutual love of the outdoors led them to experience many travels and adventures. The couple moved to Joseph, Ore., in 1984, to manage the Wallowa Lake Methodist Camp and later opened a bed and breakfast. Together, they built a life of community service and worked to enhance the lives of the needy.
Jim was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and organized the team for the Asotin County Food Bank’s Backpacks for Kids program, which proved to be his particular passion. He was a loving, caring person who was always involved on a project for someone else. He carried his tool bucket around like it was his security blanket.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Louise Chandler; his son, James Chandler; and his daughter, Elizabeth Vogel.
Jim is survived by his wife, Ethel Chandler; and by Crystal DeSpain, Jeremy Sanchez, Angelica Sanchez, Brycen Locke and Myles Sanchez. He will be remembered and missed by many additional family and friends.
A memorial service for Jim will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1115 13th St., Clarkston.
Memorial gifts to his memory can be made to the Asotin County Food Bank’s Backpacks for Kids program, or your local food bank.
Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.