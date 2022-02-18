James “Jim” Douglas Herin, 80, of Pomeroy, passed away Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital.
Jim grew up in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley before joining the United States Air Force in 1965. Following an honorable discharge, Jim returned home and met his wife, Karen. They were married in 1970 and moved to the Seattle area.
Known for his love of conversation and prolific jokes and stories, Jim will be greatly missed by friends and family.
Jim is survived by his loving spouse, Karen, and his daughter, Angelina Herin (and Jason Prykuda), of Cleveland. He also leaves behind two siblings, Betty Larsen and John Herin.
A graveside memorial will be held at 2 p.m. today at Clarkston Vineyard Cemetery.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the hospital staff for their devoted care.