On Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, James Hunt Stevens stopped breathing here on earth and took his first breath in heaven. There, Jim was greeted with open arms by Jesus; Alice, his lifelong love of 59 plus years; and his son, Jimmy, who died in 1991.
Jim was born April 9, 1930, in Holbrook, Ariz., the only son of Harry L. Stevens and R. Lucille Hunt Stevens. In his early childhood, until age 9, he was raised by his mother, his paternal grandparents on the San Carlos Reservation and his maternal grandparents in Oklahoma. After that, his mother’s new husband, George W. Gibron II, became a part of his life along with two half-sisters, Patricia and Georgia, and a half-brother, Bill, born into the union. As a child, he loved exploring caves and mines, riding horses, collecting rocks and anything outdoors. Jim was the big brother to Patty, Georgia and Bill and was always there to lend help, encouragement and fun. He also had a half-sister, Sue who was his father and Marie Stevens’s daughter. He loved them all.
Jim joined the National Guard at age 16 by lying about his age. His mother was furious, but allowed to him to stay in. He achieved rank of Captain but he was honorably discharged when he moved where there was no appropriate unit to join. He was also a registered member of the San Carlos Apache Tribe.
Jim graduated from the University of Arizona with a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering in 1953. He was a stalwart fan of the U of A Wildcats for life. There was always a rivalry with friends and family who were Arizona State fans, but all in fun. The best part of the U of A was meeting Alice ... he was smitten at first sight. He said he chased her and he chased her until she finally said yes. Jim and Alice were married Aug. 29, 1952, and celebrated their anniversary for 59 years until the passing of Alice.
The lovebirds became a family of five: Rebecca, Susan and James. There were multiple hikes, picnics, camping trips and of course fishing trips all through Jim’s life. Becky remembers catching her first fish at age 5 on Bishop Creek and the last fishing, (catching!) trip with her sister, Susan, and dad at Winchester Lake in October 2021. Hunting and shooting were also a passion resulting with him being a lifetime member of the NRA.
Jim’s post college career started in San Manuel, Ariz., working as a mining engineer. When his youngest daughter, Susan, got cancer, Jim changed jobs to working in the deep mine shaft in San Manuel. He would ride down to the bottom of the shaft holding onto a rope and feet on the edge of a slag bucket along with other workers. Alice begged Jim to change to a less dangerous job so her father helped him get a job at the California Highway Department.
He helped build roads from the California desert to the Sierras. His last project entailed reworking the Tehachapi Pass from Tehachapi to Bakersfield. Jim said it cost $1 million per mile to build back in 1968.
He took his engineering skills to the Fort Apache Reservation with the assistance of his father, Harry L. Stevens. He remained with the Bureau of Indian Affairs until his retirement 25 years later. During that time, Jim transferred to Carson City, Nev., as road director. From there he was promoted to assistant superintendent of the Duck Valley Indian Reservation at Owyhee, Nev. He next transferred to the Spokane Indian Reservation as superintendent. He also had two temporary assignments to Washington, D.C., where he was director of trust responsibility and temporary superintendent at Red Lake Reservation, Minn., in 1979, during a time of unrest where he and others were shot at. He then became Phoenix area director and his last assignment was Navajo area director, where he helped restore order and fiscal responsibility for the Navajo Tribe. He was once offered the head of Indian affairs position, but turned it down, saying it was a political job.
In 1988, Jim retired and moved to Asotin with Alice, where they bought land and built their dream home. He and his son, Jimmy, started Partners in Quality, a business that helped companies and other businesses including Tri-State Memorial Hospital improve customer relations and work processes.
But when Becky asked him what his favorite job was, he smiled and said being a grandfather. He said he decided when he was a little boy that being a grandfather was the best ultimate job. Jim and Alice loved all of their family with a fierce passion. They were anchors of love, support and encouragement for all the family. Their home was always open to family and friends.
Jim is dearly missed by his daughter, Becky, and son-in-law Danno, their two sons, Dana and Craig, Craig’s wife Naomi and great-grandchildren Ashley, Demetrius, Kenzie and Kitieri; his daughter Susan, her daughters, Barbara, Laurie and Kate, and Kate’s husband, Ryan; and his son Jimmy’s girls, Kelly and Whitney. He is also survived and missed by his half-sister, Georgia, her husband Jim and his half-brother Bill and wife Sherrie, and numerous nephews and nieces. His mother, father, stepparents, son Jimmy, and half-sisters Patty and Sue preceded him in death.
Jim loved people. His youngest granddaughter wrote “whenever I am with you, I never feel upset or left out.” He loved Alice with an undying love but loved Jesus even more. He prayed that everyone loves Jesus as much as he did — or more — and he looks forward to meeting you on the other side of The Great River.
Jim’s celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. April 9 at the Asotin Community Center in the Little White Church by the river. The family requests that donations may be made to World Vision, Smile Train or SAT 7 in lieu of flowers.