James G. Lutes, 93, passed away and received his angel wings Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Lewiston.
He was born Feb. 2, 1929, in Sandpoint, Idaho. His family only stayed in Sandpoint for a few years after he was born and then they purchased a farm in Sweetwater. As his father was a fireman on the railroad, he got permission for the use of a boxcar to load all of the family and possessions for the trip to Sweetwater. It was quite a load as there were 12 children and a fair amount of farming equipment. From that point on, the place in Sweetwater was always called “the home place.”
James graduated from Lapwai High School and then started working for a local farmer, Slats Wilson. In 1950, he was drafted and went to Korea. He was a Combat Engineer in the 40th Infantry, attaining the rank of Sgt. 1st Class. Upon returning home, he married his high school sweetheart, Jessie Elizabeth Hund, and with the help of friends and family, he built her a new home in Lapwai. To this union three sons were born, Steve (Sheila), of Lewiston, Ken (Lisa), of Nampa, and Dave (Kathy), of Reno, Nev. Dave is deceased.
James started logging with his older brother Harry Lutes after returning home from Korea and a few years later, he had a bad accident and lost the use of his right arm. Worker’s compensation allowed him to enroll at the University of Idaho and he earned his degree in Real Estate.
He sold many homes in the valley and eventually he branched out into land development and sold many building lots to local home builders. He developed five parcels of land in both Lewiston and Clarkston, and those parcels are still known as the “Lutes Additions.”
James is survived by only one of his 12 brothers and sisters, Lavern Haines, of Lewiston. In addition, he has five grandchildren, Eric Lutes, of Sweetwater, Crystal Lutes Cummings, of Lewiston, Amy Lutes Henson and Laura Lutes Oury, both of Portland, Ore., and Steven Lutes, of Reno, Nev.
Cremation has taken place and there will be a family-only internment at a later date. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.