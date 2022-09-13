James G. Lutes

James G. Lutes, 93, passed away and received his angel wings Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Lewiston.

He was born Feb. 2, 1929, in Sandpoint, Idaho. His family only stayed in Sandpoint for a few years after he was born and then they purchased a farm in Sweetwater. As his father was a fireman on the railroad, he got permission for the use of a boxcar to load all of the family and possessions for the trip to Sweetwater. It was quite a load as there were 12 children and a fair amount of farming equipment. From that point on, the place in Sweetwater was always called “the home place.”