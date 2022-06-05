My beloved husband, father of our children and grandfather went to be with the Lord, with family by his side at his home on Saturday, May 21, 2022. He was born June 8, 1947, to Herb and Edith Blewett.
He graduated from Grangeville High School and attended Lewis-Clark State College while working at Payless Drug, where he met the love of his life, Janet L. Belt. They were married on April 29, 1966, at First Assembly of God in Lewiston. Jim was a private in the Idaho National Guard and a Chaplain Assistant in Vietnam.
He worked at Potlatch Forest Paper Mill until 1972, when he and his wife Janet followed the call of the Lord into the ministry. He was always called “A Peace Maker” in that he lived Galatians 5:22, which is the fruits of the Spirit. His first pastorate was at Craigmont, where he also managed the “Wood n Joy Toy Factory.” He then was the pastor of four churches. In 1988, he took time for more education and graduated from Portland business College with a Computer Technology degree and Accounting degree. His business was Jims Computer Service, which was closed in 2019. He sent many computers to missionaries and children homes in several different countries. He was the pastor of three more churches before retiring at age 70. This year was his 50th of being a licensed minster of the Assemblies of God.
He is survived by his wife, Janet, and three children, Michael Blewett, Michelle Pratt and Marie Mastro. James was the grandfather of 21 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers Bob, Don, Ron, David and sister Lexie Lunders and numerous nieces and nephews.
James was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter Kaylin Pratt, and great-grandson Aron Clary.
His funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 8 at Blessed Hope Assembly, 1033 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. There will be a family-only graveside service with Military Honors to follow.