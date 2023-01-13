James “Jim” Clifton Peters, age 74, of Clarkston, passed away because of malignant melanoma at home and surrounded by love Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. He is dearly missed by his family and friends.

Jim was born Dec. 22, 1947, to Dr. Henry and Carol Peters in Oakland, Calif. The family moved to nearby Piedmont, Calif., and Jim became an accomplished athlete at Piedmont High School. He capped his senior year (1966) with an undefeated football team and a California record discus throw (189’9”). After graduating, he went on to study physiology at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) on a track scholarship. Following graduation in 1970, he tried his hand at several jobs in Los Angeles including doing rancidity tests on tuna for Chicken of the Sea and a stint as a fourth-grade teacher. Ready to escape LA, he enrolled in Humboldt State University in Arcata, Calif., for his master’s degree in exercise physiology. Following graduation, he fished a small boat for salmon in 1974 and 1975 alongside his brother Tom. Tiring of sea sickness, he took a position teaching anatomy and physiology at Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton, Ore. It was there he became part owner of his first racquetball club. He went on to build his own athletic club, with the help of his family, in Lewiston. Eventually, he became an assessor for Nez Perce County and pursued real estate and property development. Jim retired in 2010 from the county to spend more time doing the things he loved.