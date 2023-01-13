James “Jim” Clifton Peters, age 74, of Clarkston, passed away because of malignant melanoma at home and surrounded by love Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. He is dearly missed by his family and friends.
Jim was born Dec. 22, 1947, to Dr. Henry and Carol Peters in Oakland, Calif. The family moved to nearby Piedmont, Calif., and Jim became an accomplished athlete at Piedmont High School. He capped his senior year (1966) with an undefeated football team and a California record discus throw (189’9”). After graduating, he went on to study physiology at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) on a track scholarship. Following graduation in 1970, he tried his hand at several jobs in Los Angeles including doing rancidity tests on tuna for Chicken of the Sea and a stint as a fourth-grade teacher. Ready to escape LA, he enrolled in Humboldt State University in Arcata, Calif., for his master’s degree in exercise physiology. Following graduation, he fished a small boat for salmon in 1974 and 1975 alongside his brother Tom. Tiring of sea sickness, he took a position teaching anatomy and physiology at Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton, Ore. It was there he became part owner of his first racquetball club. He went on to build his own athletic club, with the help of his family, in Lewiston. Eventually, he became an assessor for Nez Perce County and pursued real estate and property development. Jim retired in 2010 from the county to spend more time doing the things he loved.
Along the way, Jim married Jan Glasby in 1978 and had twin boys, Jeffrey and James. Divorced in (1984), he eventually married Kathy Burcham and gained two daughters, Tammy and Nickkol, whom he loved dearly. He spent the rest of his life dedicated to Kathy and her family.
Jim was a man of high intellect and simple taste, eye rolling humor and many talents. He was a classically trained musician but would rather compose and perform funny and poignant songs and poems for his friends and family. He was at ease with numbers and never grew tired of calculating how many seconds his boys had been alive (correcting, of course, for the time needed to calculate). Jim loved the outdoors and was an accomplished archer, hunter and fisherman. He introduced many to the beauty of Hells Canyon and could fix nearly all issues with a jet boat. Jim was an athlete of the highest caliber. In addition to achieving at the national level in shot put and discus, he became equally dominant in racquetball. Golf, however, was his nemesis, but he played a lot of it.
In retirement, Jim wanted to be present for his wife and to pursue his inspirations. He built cabins, fished endlessly and generally enjoyed life. He found renewed purpose in coaching throwing events for the Asotin High School Track and Field Team and was unendingly proud of his athlete’s growth and accomplishments, however small or grand.
Jim did not always take the most direct or easiest route through life.
Ultimately, however, he was a rare optimist, in a world in need of hope.
We miss you.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Lynn, and his brother Christopher. He is survived by his wife, Kathy, brother Tom (Barbara), sister Elizabeth, children Jim (Jamie) Peters, of Pullman, Jeffrey Peters, of La Grande, Ore., Tammy (Bob) Payseno, of Clarkston, and Nickkol Robinson, of Moscow; in addition to 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank everyone for their love and support through this hard time.
A celebration of life will be held this spring with details to be sent out soon.