On Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, our husband, son, father and brother, James Christopher Grogan, unexpectedly forsook his earthly shell and joined his baby girl, Kendyl Olivia Grogan, in Heaven.
On Nov. 18, 1983, as the moon and evening stars shown over the small town of Petersburg, Alaska, a very special baby boy was born. His mother named him James Christopher. He was the youngest of four siblings, joining a sister, Misty, and two brothers, Gary and Nick. He later gained another brother and sister, Jeremy and Aimi. When he was 3 years old, his family relocated to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley where he remained until his passing.
On Jan. 16, 2016, James married his longtime best friend and soul mate, Darah Elaine Grogan. James was ecstatic when they learned they were going to be the proud parents of a baby girl. On May 9, 2017, Kendyl was born. Sadly she passed away not long after birth. The loss was extremely difficult for both James and his wife, Darah, and something that James never got over.
James got his early start in construction working for Clay Ensley, who taught him the ropes of siding. He later worked for his brothers doing siding under Three G Siding, and later Nick Grogan Construction. In 2017, James stepped out on his own and started James Grogan Construction. James was a hard worker and took great pride in his work. Everything he did had to be perfect. James enjoyed working for Blum Construction, a family-ran company that he looked up to and admired daily.
James enjoyed camping with his wife and his puppies, but his favorite place to unwind was on the beaches of Maui, Hawaii, with his wife, Darah. He loved watching her play in the waves. He was a generous man and would give the shirt off his back if he saw a need. Besides the great love he had for his wife and daughter, he loved his mama. His favorite song for her was “A Song for Mama” by Boys 2 Men. He also loved his nieces and nephews and spared no expense when it came to blessing them with gifts.
James was preceded in death by his daughter, Kendyl; his grandparents, Claude and Marjorie Dean; and grandmother Alberta Grogan.
He is survived by his wife, Darah; and his beloved fur kids, Kimber and Teddy, at the family home; his mother, Sue Little, and her husband, Jack, of Grangeville; his father, Dwayne Grogan Jr., and his wife, Rose, of Clarkston; his mother-in-law, Taylor McGovern, of Post Falls; grandfather Dwayne Grogan Sr., of Clarkston; sister Misty Kim (LeAnn), of Clarkston; brother Gary Grogan (Sara), of Lewiston; brother Nick Grogan (Shana), of Helmer, Idaho; sister Aimi Vansyckle (Shawn), of Salem, Ore.; brother Jeremy Grogan (Debi Jo), of Roseburg, Ore.; and sister Janine Nation (Dan), of Fruitland; as well as stepsister Alissa and stepbrother Evan Spencer. He is survived by many nieces and nephews; a slew of aunts, uncles and cousins; as well as long-time friends Clay Ensley, of Genesee, Bryce Ellis and Rick Johnson, both of Lewiston, and Cody Watkins, of Clarkston.
Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home in Lewiston is handling the arrangements. Interment will be at the Asotin Cemetery along side his daughter and grandparents. A graveside service is planned for 1 p.m. Saturday. A meal for family and friends will follow at the Asotin City Park. Please bring a side dish to share.
Psalm 34:18: “The LORD is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.”