Jan. 23, 1948 — Feb. 3, 2022
Our beloved mother, Jaclyn Jeanne “Jackie” Kendall, 74, passed peacefully Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Pullman.
Jackie was born to Floyd and Helen Dooley on Jan. 23, 1948 in Seattle. She lived in Seattle throughout her childhood and graduated from Nathan Hale High School in 1966. During her high school years, Jackie was a dedicated Job’s Daughter. She served to practice the values of leadership and progressed through the stations of office to become Honored Queen.
Jackie attended college at Central Washington State College in Ellensburg, Wash. During her sophomore year, she met the love of her life, DeWayne Kendall, when he asked her to dance, at a dance, in the Student Union Building. They each graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education and married in 1969. DeWayne and Jackie moved to Battle Ground, Wash., where they pursued master’s degrees in education. Jackie was an elementary educator until she retired in 2004. DeWayne passed away in 2008.
Jackie enjoyed traveling immensely. She went to Hawaii and numerous countries in Europe. Jackie traveled with her family to Europe to visit her son, Joseph, during his time in the Peace Corps. Jackie was an avid and artistically gifted quilter. She spent many weekends in Oregon and Washington with her friends in their quilting group.
In 2016, Jackie moved to Pomeroy. She wanted to be near her grandchildren, twins Robbie and Sidney, born to daughter, Jessica, and Bob Wolf in 2011. She adored her grandchildren and enjoyed doing art projects with them. She spent many hours playing games and reading with them.
Jackie is survived by her son, Joseph (Gina) Kendall; daughter Jessica (Bob) Wolf; grandchildren Robbie and Sidney Wolf; numerous nieces, nephews, their children and many wonderful friends. Jackie is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Bill Dooley and Edward Dooley; and by her beloved husband, DeWayne.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association to help support research. Donations may be made in Jackie’s name at alz.org.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., April 1 in Hartline, Wash. A celebration of Jackie’s life will be held at 10 a.m., April 2 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Pasco.
A very special thanks to the incredible staff at Regency Pullman for their loving care.
Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements. The family of Jackie Kendall invites you to sign their online guest book at corbeillfuneralhomes.com.