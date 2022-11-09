J C Bryan, 89, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at his home.
He was born Nov. 22, 1932, in Mountain Grove, near Muskogee, Okla., to William Alexander Bryan and Annie Gertrude Smalley Bryan.
He moved to Bakersfield, Calif., in 1952 where he worked in agriculture and as an automobile painter for General Motors. J C moved to Burley in 1958, and worked at a potato processing factory. In 1959, he began working as a cattle wrangle for J.R. Simplot, under the watchful eye of his brother-in-law.
J C met his future wife when he cashed a check at the local lumber yard where she worked and paid him in all silver dollars. Three days later they began dating and were married Jan. 1, 1960, in Burley after being unable to reach Elko, Nev., because of a snowstorm.
Soon after the birth of their first child, J C and Karen moved to Muskogee, where J C worked for a moving company. In 1963, J C was hired by Kiewit Corporation, which was constructing dams in Colorado and Idaho at that time. They lived in Colorado for two years and then J C moved his family to Lewiston in 1960, where he served as a “powder monkey” for the construction of the Dworshak, Lower Granite, Little Goose and Lower Monumental dams. Their second child arrived in May 1967.
In the early 1970s, J C started his own flooring installation business, using skills he had learned from a furniture store owner in Colorado. J C was able to use his explosives knowledge while employed by Omark/CCI as a primer mixer in the chemistry department from 1980 until his retirement in 1996.
J C was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was also active with the Elks, the Civic Theater, Christmas in April/Action and Habitat for Humanity. He would also use his building and flooring skills to help many residents in the region through volunteerism through various nonprofits.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Bryan, of Lewiston; daughter, Debra (David) Smith, of Lewiston; son, Rodney Bryan, of Lewiston; grandchildren, Craig Krueger, of Lewiston, Jennifer (Michael) Amore, of Dallas, Zachary Smith, of Lewiston, Jason (Amber) Conord, of Gladstone, Ore., and Cierra Bryan, of Lewiston; and great-granddaughters, Isabella Amore and Evey Amore, of Dallas, and Madelynn Conord, of Gladstone. He is preceded in death by his parents, and all eleven siblings.
A viewing will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, with a funeral at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Ripon Chapel, 3810 16th St., Lewiston. Burial will follow at Normal Hill Cemetery, in Lewiston.
Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the online guestbook at vassar-rawls.com.
