Irma Jean (Tweedy) Abell passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Royal Plaza Skilled Care in Lewiston, because of heart failure. She had been a resident at Royal Plaza since 2016.
Irma was born April 22, 1923, on Tahoe Ridge near Kooskia, the third child of Eugene and Bertha (Godwin) Tweedy. She attended school in Kooskia and graduated from Kooskia High School in 1940.
Irma married Philip B. Abell on June 12, 1942, in Grangeville. Shortly after their marriage, they moved with other family members to Bremerton, Wash., to work in wartime shipyards. Later, they moved to Portland, Ore., where their first child, Phyllis, was born.
In August 1943, Irma and Philip returned to Idaho, where Philip went to work for PFI at Headquarters. Their sons, Gene, Phillip and Stephen, were born during their years at Headquarters. In 1955, the family moved to Clarkston and built a house.
After the children were grown, Philip and Irma moved to Lewiston. Shortly thereafter, they purchased their first of many RVs and began to travel. They joined a Good Sam Club and made many new friends while traveling all over the West, Canada and Mexico. Camping and four-wheeling were their favorite pastimes.
Irma loved spending time and sharing stories with her family. She had a gentle sense of humor and an ability to find the silver lining in almost any situation, and she was incredibly resilient in overcoming many health issues over the years. A big hug always awaited any visitor.
Irma was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 69 years, Philip; sisters Helen Smith, Oma Abell and Mary Lorentzen; brothers John and Joe Tweedy; daughter Phyllis and son-in-law Joe Collins; daughter-in-law Norma Abell; grandson Phillip Abell; and great-grandson Jesse Sperry.
She is survived by sons Eugene (Sharon), of Lewiston, Phillip, of Sandpoint, and Stephen (Pat), of Sandpoint; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to extend their thanks to the staff at Royal Plaza Assisted Living and Royal Plaza Skilled Care. Their kindness and care for Mom are greatly appreciated.
No service is planned.