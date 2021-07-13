Ian Michael Booth passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at the age of 33.
Ian was a very kind and gentle soul. He would never hesitate to help anyone in need. He truly had a heart of gold and family meant everything to him.
Ian grew up in Spokane and Post Falls. He met the love of his life, Becky, in high school. They started dating the beginning of senior year in 2005 and eventually got married in 2009. They welcomed their first daughter, Tori, in 2013 and right before her first birthday, they relocated to Lewiston. In 2019, they welcomed their second daughter, Taylor. Ian was a loving father and adored his two girls.
He received his GED in 2006 and went to work with his brother Matt doing drywall. He worked many years doing drywall and then went into the tree service. His true passion was tree service and he recently got back into with Asplundh. He was so excited to be back outside and cutting down trees. He was always a hard worker and did what he had to do to support his family.
Ian loved the outdoors. He loved fishing, golfing, hiking, camping, boating, snowboarding, bowling and riding dirt bikes. No matter the weather, there was always an adventure awaiting him with family or friends, and he was always up for it. He recently had stopped bowling because of a hand injury, but did love the bowling mates he met through the league at Lancer Lanes.
Ian made many connections over the years and made so many wonderful friends, many he adopted as family. He continually called so many people daily just to say hi and see how they were doing. Ian will be missed by so many, but always loved and held close to our hearts as he truly was an amazing man.
A special thanks to the amazing team at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center for their compassion and care they gave Ian and his family in his final moments.
A memorial for Ian will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at Airport Park in Lewiston.