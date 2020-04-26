Helen I. Oakes passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
She was born June 24, 1919, in Rock Elm, Pierce County, Wis., to Hazel (Lewis) and William Wurtz. She married Hollis E. Oakes on April 30, 1938, in Wisconsin. To this union, three children were born, Bruce, Kay and Launa (deceased). They had six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, two stepgrandchildren and two stepgreat-grandchildren.
She traveled extensively around the United States with her husband, who was a piping superintendent following construction. She was a life member of Eastern Star and Daughters of the Nile. She worked at the Manhattan Project at Hanford, Wash., and the county offices of Latah County, Idaho.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date because of the coronavirus. Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children — Spokane, P.O. Box 2472 Spokane, WA 99210; or the charity of one’s choice.