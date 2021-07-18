Helen Anne Swett Lombard

Helen Anne Swett was born prematurely Feb. 4, 1943, in Silverton, Ore., weighing in at only 3 pounds, 7 ounces. Her parents, Percy G. Swett and Alma Trullinger Swett, were told they were fortunate that Helen survived. But survive she did.
Helen thrived and grew up in and around the Woodburn, Ore., area where most of her maternal relatives were located. Helen’s paternal grandparents and family were located in Boyd, Ore., (now a rural part of Dufur, Ore.,) where Helen often spent her summer vacation visiting her relatives in this rural community.
Helen graduated with honors from Woodburn High School in 1961. She then attended Seattle Pacific University in Seattle and later OHSU School of Nursing in Portland, Ore. While in Portland and just before completing her RN degree, Helen met and married Wayne Schultz. Wayne was from Moscow and after their marriage, they moved to Lewiston where Wayne worked as an accountant. They later divorced.
Helen worked as Ray Speer’s executive secretary at the Speer Co. in Lewiston until she married Dalton Lombard. She and Dalton owned and ran an RV and boat business in Lewiston for several years while Helen started her successful career as a Tupperware salesperson and manager, often winning prizes including trips abroad and automobiles. Dalton and Helen were married for more than 17 years, and she supported him through her Tupperware management/sales while he went to seminary in Boston. They later divorced.
As an only child, Helen loved and enjoyed her pets, especially her dog, Peggy. During the last few years of her life, Helen’s dog, Princess, was her constant companion and best friend. She often said that she didn’t know who rescued who.
Helen was a music lover, particularly classical music. She sang with the Washington/Idaho Symphony for several years, and had the opportunity to travel with them to Austria where she was thrilled to visit Mozart’s hometown.
As a lifetime member of the Methodist Church, Helen always enjoyed singing in the church choir and being involved in other church activities. She was also a sorority member and loved the social outlet of this organization as well as the “purple hat” ladies. Helen loved to entertain and having an opportunity to “dress up.”
Helen was stricken with a stroke in April of 2011 and had been in relatively poor health since that time. Following her stroke, Helen was unable to drive so was forced to give up her career in Tupperware and her home in the Orchards of Lewiston. She spent the last 10 years of her life at Normal Hill Apartments. She always said that she was comfortable there and liked her little apartment. She passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Regional Center in Lewiston.
Helen was predeceased by her parents, grandparents, and numerous aunts and uncles, and is survived by several cousins, including her greatest supporters, Donna Underhill and Donna’s brother, Jim Miller. Helen’s beloved companion, Princess, now lives with Jim and loves her home on the farm in Dufur.
Donations may be made in Helen’s name to the Lewis-Clark Animal Shelter (where she got Princess), 6 Shelter Road, Lewiston, ID 83501.
A memorial service will be held for Helen at the Lewiston First Methodist Church at a later date.