Harold Richard “Dick” Hastings, of Mililani, Hawaii, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Amman, Jordan doing what he loved, traveling the world. He lived a full and adventurous life.

Dick was born Jan. 7, 1939, in Lewiston to Harold Morris Hastings and Ruby May Hastings. His parents divorced, and his mother later married Wes Austin, who helped raise him. He enjoyed recalling his childhood adventures living on “The Flats” below Normal Hill with guys he remained friends with throughout the rest of his life. Dick attended Lewiston schools and was a proud graduate of the Lewiston High School class of 1957. He was involved in sports, music and was senior class vice president. Upon graduating high school, he entered the U.S. Marine Corps and served between 1957-60. After leaving the Marine Corps, he returned to Lewiston and attended Lewis-Clark State College. He was a trumpet player in a local band that played in venues all over the area.