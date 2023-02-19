Harold Richard “Dick” Hastings, of Mililani, Hawaii, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Amman, Jordan doing what he loved, traveling the world. He lived a full and adventurous life.
Dick was born Jan. 7, 1939, in Lewiston to Harold Morris Hastings and Ruby May Hastings. His parents divorced, and his mother later married Wes Austin, who helped raise him. He enjoyed recalling his childhood adventures living on “The Flats” below Normal Hill with guys he remained friends with throughout the rest of his life. Dick attended Lewiston schools and was a proud graduate of the Lewiston High School class of 1957. He was involved in sports, music and was senior class vice president. Upon graduating high school, he entered the U.S. Marine Corps and served between 1957-60. After leaving the Marine Corps, he returned to Lewiston and attended Lewis-Clark State College. He was a trumpet player in a local band that played in venues all over the area.
Dick married Russie Walker in 1961 in Lewiston. They had six children and were committed to teaching, encouraging and supporting their children. Dick worked for a number of different airlines, beginning with West Coast Airlines in the ’60s. He would eventually receive a degree in education and was a substitute teacher when his schedule allowed, or the airlines were on strike. His career with the airlines took him to several different cities, from Pocatello, Idaho, to Seattle, before moving to Honolulu, Hawaii, following his divorce. Dick was a lifelong learner, and after retiring from Delta Airlines he completed a degree in accounting from the University of Hawaii. He was hired by the U.S. Coast Guard on Oahu, which surprised his professor, and was there for eight years before retiring permanently.
In 2006, Dick and Sarah “Sally” Lee were married in Honolulu. They enjoyed hosting family and friends visiting the islands and made a point of visiting their children and grandchildren often. They traveled together all over the world, often inviting family and friends on their many adventures.
Dick is also survived by his six children, Leslie Smith, Joel and Michelle Hastings, Scott and Mary Hastings, Holly and David Simmons, Dennis and Deedra Hastings and Robin Hastings. His stepchildren Malia and CJ Day, and Kawika Lee. He is also survived by his 19 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 836 Preston Ave., Lewiston. Burial will follow at Normal Hill Cemetery in Lewiston. Arrangements are under the direction of Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home.
Memorial donations can be made to The American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, Texas 75284-0692.