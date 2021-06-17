Our dear and precious one is with Jesus. Harold C. Samsel, 99, died peacefully at his Lewiston home Sunday, June 13, 2021, following a courageous and lengthy battle with prostate cancer.
Harold was born Oct. 9, 1921, to Lawrence and Lilas Samsel at his grandparents’ home in Winona, Idaho. He attended grade school in Winchester until 1929 when his parents moved to a farm outside of Nezperce. There he enjoyed the ranch life and dreamed of being a cowboy when he grew up. After three years on the ranch, his family moved to Kamiah in 1932 where he continued his cowboy dream and attended school there. He loved to spend summers at his uncle John Samsel’s ranch on the Salmon River and made some of his fondest childhood memories there, including becoming a real cowboy. The family returned to Winchester in 1936 where he graduated from Winchester High School in 1941.
In 1942, he joined the U.S. Army Air Corps, where he served as staff sergeant, waist gunner in the B-17 bomber, “The Galloping Gremlin,” No. 274 in the 8th Air Force, 569th Bombardment Squadron, 390th Bomb Group stationed in Framlingham, England, Station 153. The Gremlin was shot down during the “Battle of the Bulge” on Dec. 24, 1944. He was taken prisoner in Germany that Christmas Eve and was liberated by Patton’s Third Army on April 29, 1945.
He worked for Craig Mountain Lumber Company in Winchester prior to World War II and returned there after the war for a short time. He went to work in 1948 for White Pine Lumber Company in O’Mill, Idaho.
In 1948, he married Alma Faye Hill and they made their home at O’Mill until 1959. They moved to Grand Coulee, Wash., for a short time and moved to Lewiston in 1960.
He became a journeyman carpenter and welder and joined the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America in the early 1960s. He worked construction for many different companies. He worked on many projects over the years including constructing the JP Mill near Pierce and Little Goose and Dworshak Dams. He also worked on the Red Wolf Crossing and Southway Bridges. His happy and cheerful attitude earned him the nickname “Sunshine” by many of his co-workers. He received an honorary membership from the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America for having completed 50 years of continuous membership in May of 2014.
Harold was a lifetime member of the VFW, American Legion, and the 390th Bomb Group Veteran’s Association. He was an avid hunter and loved the outdoors. He never missed hunting season and always bagged his elk. Harold loved collecting tree seeds and donated several trees to the Lewiston Parks and Recreation and the Lewiston Veterans Home. He raised many Appaloosa horses over the years and also many 4-H Sheep, ducks, geese and chickens. He built one home in O’Mill and remodeled several homes in the area. He loved and enjoyed spending his time together with his family singing and playing music. He also loved the Lord Jesus Christ and was baptized in 1964 together with his family by Orchards Congregational Community Church. He always believed in and promoted the philosophy of God, family and country. He was a man of his word. Even though he spoke very little, everyone listened when he did. He was a very kind, loving and humble person. If you lost him in a crowd or shopping you could easily locate him by listening for his sweet voice singing or whistling a merry tune. We will all miss him so very much.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his four sisters, Agnes, Doris, Gladys, Veta, and his brother George. He is survived by his beloved wife and best friend Alma; his sister, Lois; his children, Denise Liedkie, Duane Samsel (Carol), and Darla Grimm; his five grandchildren and spouses, five stepgrandchildren and spouses, and eight great-grandchildren, also many stepgreat-grandchildren and stepgreat-great-grandchildren and many others who loved him and affectionately called him “Grandpa.”
Harold’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Hospice Program and the nurses, Megan, Casey, Sam, Shailynn, Rosalynn and the family nurses, granddaughter Shalie, daughter Denise, daughter Darla and nieces Karen, Wendy and Gladys who made it possible for him to remain in his home with his beloved bride and family during his illness. It meant so much to him and the entire family.
A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, June 18 at Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston. A graveside service for family will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Kamiah.
In lieu of flowers, suggested memorial contributions are to the Lewis Clark American Legion Post 13, P.O. Box 683, Lewiston, ID 83501, the VFW, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston, ID 83501.