Gloria Jean Heintz, 71, of Lewiston, passed away Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, on her drive to church. The Lord called her home to glory.
Gloria was born Feb. 23, 1950, to Peter P. and Margaret B. Wolds in Detroit, Mich. She lived in Detroit from 1950-52, Inkster, Mich., from 1952-63 and Livonia, Mich., from 1963-69. She graduated from Adlai Stevenson High School in 1968 and went on to attend Michigan State University.
Gloria married Briar Sean Campbell in June 1969 and they later divorced in 1978.
She lived in Arizona for a short time in 1970 and then moved to the beautiful country outside of Springdale, Wash., living there from 1970-88. She lived in Cheney, Wash., from 1988-92 and finally lived in Lewiston from 1992 until her passing.
Gloria’s life was vibrant and full of adventure. Her teenage years were spent near Detroit, where she had fun with her brother and sister. She developed a great appreciation and love for Motown and rock ’n’ roll music.
Gloria had an amazing life in the country outside of Springdale, first being a hippie in the forest and then raising a beautiful family there. She married Erick W. Heintz on Dec. 27, 1979, in Colville, Wash. They remained married until his death on March 13, 2013.
Gloria went back to school at Spokane Falls Community College in 1986 and then moved with her family to Cheney, Wash. so she could continue school at Eastern Washington University, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 1990 and a master’s degree in communication disorders speech-language pathology in 1992.
From there, she moved with her family to Lewiston, where in 1992 she began working as a speech-language pathologist, primarily with children ages three years and up. She had a love of language her entire life and enjoyed working with children. She retired from the Clarkston School District in 2015.
Upon retiring, she was a widow and used her internal light and faith in God to help her become independent, strong and full. Her lifelong soap making business, Gloria’s Soaps, kept her active in the community. She put great priority on faith, family, friendship, health and travel. Her long love of adventure and the outdoors only grew in this period. Living in Lewiston, she developed many circles of friends and support. These groups include church, bible study, yoga, hiking, dining, adventuring and traveling. Along with her family, these groups of friends gave her life, friendship, adventure, laughs, support and love, just as she gave to each of them.
Gloria is survived by her loving daughter, Camas (Brandon) Nation; son Aaron Heintz; brother David (Victoria) Wolds; sister Margaret Ann (Steve Walser); and her granddaughter, Emma Nation.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents Peter and Margaret Wolds; husband Erick W. Heintz; and son, Ethan E. Heintz.
Gloria loved the Lord, loved her family and her friends, loved rock and roll and loved celebrating all with a great party. Her light will only shine on through each of us she has touched.
A memorial service, absolute celebration of her life, will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St. No. 5137, Lewiston, with Rev. David Pfnister of Clarkston Wesleyan Officiating. Memorial donations may be sent to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.