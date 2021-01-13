Gloria “Arlene” Holloway Routh, wife of Robert Routh, passed away at 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.
Arlene was preceded in death by her two husbands, Lewis Andrews and Patrick Finney, and a stepgrandson, Michael Routh. She had three children with Lewis: Renee (Michael) Tack, Brian Andrews and Coleen Andrews. She also became a stepmother to Dustin Routh upon marrying Robert.
Arlene had two grandsons, Benjamin Paulat and Alexander Paulat; a stepgranddaughter, Laura Tack; and three stepgrandsons, Christopher Tack, Michael Routh and Austin Routh.
She also had three stepgreat-grandchildren, Mason Tack, Olivia Tack and Addison Jo Routh.
Arlene was the eldest child of Clifford and Lorraine Holloway, born March 5, 1938. She had seven siblings, Carol (Scotty) Knight, Cliff (Angie) Holloway, Janet Smith, Mary Elliott, Casey (Connie) Holloway, Joy Holloway and Glenn Holloway.
She attended nurses training in Olympia and was an ER nurse until she married Lewis Andrews in 1960. After raising her children, she assisted in a dental clinic for several years.
Her favorite hobby was crocheting, and she enjoyed teaching this to others. Many members of the family and many friends received a gift of an afghan or elegant doily or tablecloth. A quietly gifted musical composer, Arlene enjoyed playing the organ and piano in her private time. Arlene was always up for a card game and was a great partner in pinochle and cribbage. She especially enjoyed playing cards with family and at Burkhart Homes, and she took pleasure in “tromping” everyone when she had the chance.
Although Arlene was a quiet person, she loved spending time with family at reunions and small, informal gatherings. She greeted every visitor by coming out the front door and enthusiastically meeting them on the step.
She will always be remembered for putting others first, her spunky disposition and her enduring patience.
Cremation has taken place. No services will be held at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of the Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia.