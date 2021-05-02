Gervase Arthur “Art” Misner Jr., 85, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Walnut Creek, Calif., with family at his side.
Born on Nov. 21, 1935, in Lewiston, Art grew up on the wheat farm that his grandparents homesteaded.
He was an Idaho farmboy at heart. His values of hard work and integrity served as a strong foundation for the life he built as he traveled, worked and lived in countries around the world.
Art’s mother, a former elementary school teacher, was instrumental in nurturing his pursuit of knowledge. Art’s education started in a one-room schoolhouse in Melrose, and he went on to graduate valedictorian from Reubens High School in 1953. Art earned degrees from the University of Idaho (a Bachelor of Science in agriculture), American Institute for Foreign Trade (Bachelor of Arts) and Universidad de las Américas (Master of Business Administration).
A 1956 International Farm Youth Exchange (IFYE) trip to Pakistan, where Art celebrated his 21st birthday, sparked his interest in an international career. In 1960, he was hired by Rohm and Haas Co., which sent him to India, Mexico and the Philippines over a span of 25 years. Art held positions ranging from country manager to South and East Asia area director. These experiences transformed him on a personal level. He regularly talked about the importance of listening, learning and adapting, qualities he developed while living and working with cultures and customs new to him outside of the United States.
Art married Charlotte Ruckman, the girl-who-lived-a-few-miles-away, on Aug. 29, 1959, in Lewiston. They had a special partnership of more than 61 years of marriage together. Art and Charlotte’s daughters Michelle and Mary were born in India, and Jennifer in Mexico.
Art’s daughters grew up in the Philippines. For relaxation, they escaped busy Manila city life with weekend trips to Tali Beach. Art delighted in tinkering on an always-breaking-down outrigger banca, which provided boating and snorkeling adventures to nearby islands. Family, close friends, great food, laughter and storytelling late into the night were all staples at the beach.
On their annual trips back to the United States, Art, Charlotte and their daughters enjoyed travelling to numerous countries in Africa, Oceania, Asia and Europe.
Community service was important to Art. As president of the Rotary Club of Makati, Philippines, from 1975-76, he negotiated a land lease-back agreement that gave the club funding to support thousands of Filipino families through the years, including in the current COVID-19 pandemic. Although he was not one to talk about his accomplishments, his work is remembered and honored by his fellow Makati Rotarians to this day. At the Ateneo Graduate School of Business in Manila, Art taught international business courses and was chairman of the executive committee. He was a passionate teacher, who used real-life business cases as examples and urged his students to think creatively.
In 1984, Art and family moved back to the United States, settling in the San Francisco Bay Area. Art continued with community service by joining the Lake Merritt Breakfast Club, spending many weekends helping out with projects at Children’s Fairyland. Art worked for the City of Oakland until his retirement in 2000. Art and Charlotte moved to Rossmoor Walnut Creek, Calif., in 2005. There, Art enjoyed activities with the Couples Club, Photography Club, the Filipino-American Association, the Foreign Affairs Council and the International Club. He particularly relished a good debate about international affairs.
In retirement, Art and Charlotte spent their summers at their dream home on the Clearwater River in Idaho, welcoming family and friends to savor the beautiful views and Art’s incredible barbecuing. Art’s zeal for learning lasted his entire life, and he remained curious about world cultures, philosophies, religions, history, politics and ways of living and doing business. He was passionate about passing down that curiosity to future generations and always had a book, story, or piece of encouragement to give to his granddaughter anytime he saw her.
A kind and intellectually curious man with a dry sense of humor, Art is loved and will be deeply missed by his family and friends around the world.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gervase Arthur Misner and Blenda Westerlund Misner; sister, Elizabeth Ann Misner Johnson; and infant brother, Virgil Misner.
He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Ruckman Misner; three daughters, Michelle (Jason Baluyut) Misner, Mary Misner and Jennifer Misner; one granddaughter, Sofia Misner Baluyut; and extended family.
Memorial donations may be given to the Rossmoor Scholarship Foundation, P.O Box 2056, Walnut Creek, CA, 94595 or a charity of your choice. A memorial service will be held at a later date.