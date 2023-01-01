Retired Lewiston firefighter and avid outdoorsman, George Brown Sr. passed away Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at the age of 84, in his home in Lewiston. He was surrounded by his loved ones who are dedicated to honor his legacy by continuing to live their lives to the fullest.
George was born and raised in Newark, N.J., in 1937, to William Brown and Elouise Brydon. He graciously devoted eight years of his life to the United States Military at the age of 17 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he served as a boatswain’s mate. Serving aboard the USS Iowa and USS New Jersey is where he spent most of his time. After four years on the seas, he turned in his Dixie Cup for some wings in the U.S. Air Force. He was able to live and experience different parts of the world through the U.S. Military, living in places such as Newfoundland, Albuquerque and Southern California, serving as a crypto operator. It was through his travels in the military that he met his first wife, the late Betty Bish in Riverside, Calif. He transitioned out of the Air Force and worked for Kaiser Steel Corporation for six years. Betty and George had two children, George Brown Jr. of Lewiston and Regina Brown of Spokane Valley, Wash.
In 1969, his career took him north, and he found his new home of Lewiston. It was in Lewiston that he found his forever and praised career at the Lewiston Fire Department, where he spent 25 years and retired as an engineer. The camaraderie and dedication to service made him feel at home in the fire house. George married again, to the late Mikell Brunelle Brown, of Lewiston. Together, they raised six children, George and Regina, as well as Jodi Brunelle of Lewiston, Dana Bracket of Kingman, Ariz., the late Bill Brunelle, of Lewiston, and Robert Brunelle, of Tacoma. It was George’s passion for the outdoors that made him and his family so happy in Idaho. He was an avid hunter, camper, fisherman and snowmobile enthusiast. He and his family spent their free time for all seasons at their cabin on Three Bear Road. He truly was the happiest breathing the fresh mountain air.
In 2004, he met the late Ava Pemberton of Malibu, Calif., and the two married in 2007. They spent a majority of their time snow-birding in Apache Junction, Ariz. In Arizona, they were graced with loving friends and made unforgettable memories. They were known for gracing your social media pages with extravagant themed parties and functions. It was in Lewiston that they spent their summer months. Filled with camping trips, long Harley rides and nightly dances at the Moose and Elks lodges, their social calendar was always full.
George is survived by his children George (wife Kim, daughter Kyla and sons Austin and Taylor), Regina (partner David, son cody and daughter Ashley), Jodi (sons Bryce and Brad and daughters Jenni and Charli), Dana (partner Richard and daughter LeeAnn), Bob (sons Robert and Jorge Michael); grandson Matthew of the late Bill Brunelle; many great-grandchildren and extended family members.
It is with overwhelming gratitude that we thank Open Arms care givers, St. Joseph’s Hospice team, and Lewiston Fire Department. Without them, we would have never have been able to give him his final wish of passing in his own home. We are forever grateful for the services you provided to keep our father/grandfather comfortable and loved.
We will be holding a celebration of life honoring George at 3 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, at the Lewiston Elks Club. In lieu of gifts/flowers, his family has asked if you would make donations to the Lewiston Firefighters Charitable Foundation (IAFF Local 1733; 1618 Idaho St. Suite 105 Lewiston, ID 83501). If unable to make it, please feel free to leave comments at malcomsfuneralhome.com. Please join us and share a memory, a laugh and make it a day to honor the wonderful life of George Sr.