Retired Lewiston firefighter and avid outdoorsman, George Brown Sr. passed away Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at the age of 84, in his home in Lewiston. He was surrounded by his loved ones who are dedicated to honor his legacy by continuing to live their lives to the fullest.

George was born and raised in Newark, N.J., in 1937, to William Brown and Elouise Brydon. He graciously devoted eight years of his life to the United States Military at the age of 17 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he served as a boatswain’s mate. Serving aboard the USS Iowa and USS New Jersey is where he spent most of his time. After four years on the seas, he turned in his Dixie Cup for some wings in the U.S. Air Force. He was able to live and experience different parts of the world through the U.S. Military, living in places such as Newfoundland, Albuquerque and Southern California, serving as a crypto operator. It was through his travels in the military that he met his first wife, the late Betty Bish in Riverside, Calif. He transitioned out of the Air Force and worked for Kaiser Steel Corporation for six years. Betty and George had two children, George Brown Jr. of Lewiston and Regina Brown of Spokane Valley, Wash.