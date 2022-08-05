George ‘Lane’ Dayton

Surrounded by family, George “Lane” Dayton left this earth to join his Heavenly Father early Friday morning, July 29, 2022.

Lane was born May 31, 1933, in Wilford, Idaho, to Henry Claude and Mildred Dayton. Lane was the third of four children. He was raised on the family farm and learned the value of hard work at an early age. He attended high school at St. Anthony High in St. Anthony, Idaho. He served in the military from ages 17-19, and then attended Ricks College, in Rexburg, Idaho. Lane married his sweetheart, Bette Ruth Batton, on July 30, 1957. He passed away the day before their 65th wedding anniversary. Together, they raised five children, Lane’s sons, Randy and Brad, from a previous marriage, and their children, Trent, Liz and Brett.