Gene Scott Brown, better known as Scott Brown, passed away in the early morning of Monday, March 23, 2020, at Advanced Health Care of Lewiston.
He joins his wife, Sue Brown; father Everett Brown; and mother Virginia (Shadwick) Brown. At the time of his death, Scott was surrounded by his three daughters, Shadra Ban, Polly Thompson and Anna McGuckin. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Shoba Brown, and younger brother, Stephen Brown, as well as three nieces, Laurie Neubert, Terra Whareham Vall-Spinosa and Lynsey Whareham Reeder; one nephew, David Brown; four granddaughters, Madison, Paris, and Sienna Ban and Charlotte Hall; and two grandsons, Scott and Joe Thompson.
Scott was born April 4, 1940. He grew up in Maryville, Mo., where he spent his childhood and teenage years making local legends. As many who have heard these stories will recall, he often started the stories off with “In my youth ...”. It is hard to tell how much was truth and how much was embellished, but what is known is that he had a memorable childhood.
Scott left Missouri after high school to attend the University of Idaho. He joined the U.S. Navy through the ROTC program and served two tours in the Vietnam War. He eventually graduated from the University of Idaho with master’s degrees in forestry and economics. He stayed in the Navy Reserve for many years and traveled all over the country through a couple of careers. He settled in Lewiston in the late 1970s with wife Sue Brown. Scott worked in construction for a number of years before joining Lewis-Clark State College as the physical plant director, where he worked until retirement.
Scott lived life with a work-hard, play-hard philosophy where he saw many accomplishments, but knew how to have fun, too. He was a passionate outdoorsman who loved being outside fishing and hunting at every chance. He was an avid runner, and in fact never missed a Seaport River Run for 20-plus years. He cheered on the Seattle Seahawks as a die-hard fan, even in the early days. He and Sue enjoyed being at their lake home on Lake Coeur d’Alene as much as possible, especially after retirement, and traveling to Cabo, Mexico.
A celebration of life service will be held in Scott's honor at a later date.