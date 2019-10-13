Gary L. Henderson passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, from complications of a stroke and heart attack. He was 66.
Gary was born Jan. 25, 1953, in Moscow, to Neil and Lois Ann Henderson. He grew up and went to school in Nezperce, graduating from Nezperce High School in 1971. He then attended the University of Idaho.
During his school years, Gary worked on the family farm and, in later years, managed the farm for his dad and mom. While attending UI, Gary played drums and later played in several country-western bands while living in Texas. Gary’s greatest passion was boating and fishing. He drove the U.S. mail boat and tour boats up and down the Snake River for several years. His love of fishing led him to spend many hours on the river catching steelhead.
He also worked for Hinrich Trading Co., traveling all over the Pacific Northwest as a field man for growing garbanzo beans. The past few years, Gary worked summers for Aero Timber Applicators throughout the United States, servicing and loading retardant for planes fighting wildland fires. He loved this job and the pilots and people he worked with.
He is survived by his brother, Bruce (Christine) Henderson; and his sister, Sue Ann Henderson.
He leaves behind his best friend and companion, Sharon Kaufman; and extended family, including eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, who he loved and cared about very much. He was preceded in death by his mother and father.
The family wishes to thank the Kootenai Medical Center doctors and nurses, who gave excellent care to Gary.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Clarkston Eagles Lodge. You may bring your favorite side dish, salad or a memory of Gary.