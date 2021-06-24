Gary L. Largent, John Largent to family, friends and neighbors, 88, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene after suffering a fall on Sunday at his home in Moscow.
John, husband, father, cousin, grandpa, great-grandpa and friend to nearly everyone he met, was born July 6, 1932, in Colfax to Fred and Josephine Parvin Largent. He spent his early childhood on a farm at the base of Kamiak Butte, attending grade school in Albion and junior high school in Colfax. In 1945, his father bought a farm outside Potlatch and John attended Potlatch High School, graduating in 1950.
Later that year, he married Ardis LaVoy, another Potlatch High graduate. They started their married life, living above the train depot in a small apartment. John worked for Potlatch Forest in the mill at Potlatch and later transferred to the Lewiston mill.
While living in Lewiston, John was drafted into the U.S. Army and shipped to Camp Roberts, Calif., for basic training as a radio operator, where Ardis soon joined him. After basic training, John was stationed at Fort Belvoir, Va., for more training and soon shipped out to Germany where he was stationed on the Czechoslovakian border. John returned to the states and was discharged in November 1954, after which he served eight years in the Army Reserve.
After his military service, John held many jobs, from saw filer to truck driver but he always came back to his primary occupation, farmer. He raised many different crops over the years and always loved living on the land and watching his crops grow, mature and be harvested. He also raised cattle and was an auctioneer.
John is survived by his wife, Lois Grasham Largent, whom he married in 2010 at their Moscow home; sons Terry (wife Nancy), of Potlatch, and Todd (wife Patti), of Lewiston; and daughter Sharon Montgomery, of Potlatch. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Chris Largent, Nicole Largent, Jordan and Aaron Stover, Payton Largent, Joe and Shauna Montgomery and Michael and Sally Montgomery; seven great-grandchildren, Cade and Cohen Largent, Abby and Dean Montgomery and Millie, Mabel and Mavis Largent; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews; as well as his brother-in-law, Ed McBride, of Colfax. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Josephine Parvin Largent; his sister, Connie McBride; and son Rick, who passed away in 2013. Rick’s daughter, Sarah, and John’s first wife, Ardis, also preceded him.
John Largent loved his family, his country, his dear friends and his Lord. We will see you again in Heaven. It’s been a great ride.
The funeral for John Largent will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Grace Community Church, Fourth and Larch in Potlatch, with graveside service with military honors to follow at Freeze Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Potlatch Senior Meal Site, P.O. Box 129, Potlatch, ID 83855, or Mountain Home Grange #285, 1300 Cora Road, Potlatch, ID 83855, or the charity of your choice.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family. You are invited to leave online condolences for the family at kramercares.com.