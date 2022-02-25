Today
John Hubert Meyer, 76, of Uniontown — 10 a.m. rosary, St. Gall Catholic Church, 306 Steptoe St., Colton. The funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will follow the services at St. Gall Catholic Cemetery.
Theodore Edward Havens, 85, of Lewiston — noon to 4 p.m. viewing, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Olive D. Steeley, 92, of Lewiston — 1-6 p.m. viewing, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston.
Saturday
Theodore Edward Havens, 85, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. funeral, chapel at Mountain View Funeral Home, Seventh Street and Cedar Avenue in Lewiston. A graveside service and burial will occur immediately after at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens with a reception to follow.
Alice Faye McCurdy, 80, of Lapwai — 10 a.m. funeral, Pi-Nee-Waus Community Center, Lapwai. Burial will be at Jonah Cemetery and a dinner will follow.
David Peter Fuchs, 80, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. funeral, River City Church, 2102 Eighth St., Lewiston. Pastor Hugh Laybourn, of River City Church, will officiate.
Merlyn Hartwig, 87, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, All Saints Catholic Church, Lewiston. Inurnment will follow at the All Saints columbarium. A dinner will follow.
John William Herkes, 94, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow. The service will be followed by a luncheon in the adjacent Family Center.
Gary Qualmann, 67, of Viola — 11 a.m. burial, Viola Cemetery.
Olive D. Steeley, 92, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral with a luncheon to follow, Trinity Lutheran Church, 920 Eighth Ave., Lewiston. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Ed Spears, age 60, of Clarkston — 2 p.m. memorial, Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston. A reception will be immediately following at the Holiday Inn Clarkston. Attendees are asked to wear their favorite Gonzaga gear to the reception.