Lynn Arthur Reddekopp, 79, of Clarkston — 11:30 a.m. memorial, Trinity Lutheran Church, 920 Eighth Ave., Lewiston. A luncheon will follow the service.
Ellen J. Seubert , 87 of Cottonwood — 1 p.m. traditional Latin requiem Mass, Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville. Burial will follow at Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery.
Richard John “Dick” Becker, 77, of Clarkston — 2 p.m. memorial, CrossPoint Alliance Church, 1330 Powers Ave., Lewiston. For those who cannot make it, the service will be livestreamed.
Iola Lee Golden Hatley, 99, of Moscow — 2 p.m. reception to honor life, Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow.
Constance “Connie” Joan Schwartz Lynd, 86, of Palouse — 2 p.m. graveside service, Greenwood Cemetery, Palouse. The Rev. Corey Laughary will officiate the service.
Tuesday
Jay Charles Ostvig, 50, formerly of Moscow — 4-8 p.m. public viewing, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Wednesday
Jay Charles Ostvig, 50, formerly of Moscow — 9:30 a.m. viewing, relief society room of the LDS Blaine Street Building, 1657 S. Blaine St., Moscow, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. Grave dedication to follow at Moscow City Cemetery.
Friday
Kenneth Walter “Kenny” Twitchell, 62, of Troy — 10 a.m. rosary, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow, with funeral Mass starting at 10:30 a.m. Reception to follow at St. Mary’s Family Center. Graveside services will take place at 2 p.m., St. Gall Catholic Cemetery in Colton.