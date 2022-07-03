Frederick “Bear” Guy Ridgel

Fred “Bear” Ridgel, went home to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ, on May 12, 2022, after sharing years of his life with the people who took care of him at Prestige Care Center and Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia.
Fred was born Oct. 10, 1947, to Fred Sr. and Marion Ridgel, in Downey, Calif. He graduated from Downey High School in 1966 and went to work for Douglas Aircraft until he was drafted into the U.S. Army. Fred served two tours in Vietnam as a gunner on a helicopter.
He thoroughly enjoyed telling true stories of many of his experiences in life. One of these stories took place while he was in the military. Fred and a couple of his buddies decided they would paint one of the base outhouses bright pink, “very bright pink.” They were called to appear together before the base commander, a colonel. Standing before him, bright pink paint on their clothing, hands, arms and faces, the colonel asked them if they knew anything about the new paint job to which they replied, “Nothing, Sir.” Fortunately for them, the colonel took it in stride, even cracking a smile, but they still had to repaint the outhouse.
Disillusioned by how badly Vietnam vets were treated by many of his own countrymen, Fred joined an outlaw motorcycle gang in Southern California, where he became the warlord, planning fights with rival gangs like the Hell’s Angels. Though fraternizing with rival gangs was not permitted, Fred and a 6-foot-8-inch Hell’s Angel became the best of friends.
Fred left the motorcycle gang and secured a job as manager of a flooring company. He was very good in management, treating those who worked under him and those in authority over him with integrity and respect. If someone was being treated unfairly, Fred always went to bat for them. This character trait marked Fred’s life to the end, when he went to be with Jesus.
Fred was a genuine “people person.” He sincerely cared about people and their needs, spiritually, emotionally and physically. He was a great listener and very generous in helping people with their needs.
Fred also had a special, close relationship with his sister Sondra. Together they shared many hours of encouraging, happy and serious times on the phone. Those were times of great blessing for Fred.
Fred was an avid fisherman, putting together many day fishing trips in the Pacific Ocean, on large fishing vessels for his company. Though he loved to fish, he didn’t like to eat it, so he gave a lot of fish away.
Fred married the love of his life, Roberta Lee Hannaford, Sept. 16, 1988. They resided in Bellflower, Calif., before moving to Lewiston to care for Roberta’s mother, Alice, in July 2005. The most significant event in both Fred’s and Roberta’s lives began in Bellflower, Calif. They would often eat breakfast at a favorite restaurant on Sunday morning, and directly across the street was a church, Hosanna Chapel. As they ate their breakfast, they would watch the people going to their cars at the end of the service. The friendly atmosphere and demeanor of the people caught their attention and they decided to go check it out. As they started attending, both Fred and Roberta realized they were sinners in need of a Savior and both committed their lives to Jesus Christ in faith.
Fred is survived by his sister, Sondra, of Diamond Bar, Calif. and his children Brent, Mark, Lisa, Misty and Marci, of Southern California; Laura and Jason Claffey of Sagle, Idaho; two grandchildren, Brittany and Madison and nieces and nephews. Fred was preceded in death by his wife, Roberta Lee Ridgel, his parents and his brother.
Come join us as we celebrate Fred’s life at 11 a.m., Friday, at Calvary Chapel in Lewiston, 1015 Burrell Avenue.