Evelyn D. Olsen, 88, passed away Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Lewiston. Evelyn was born Oct. 8, 1934, to Melvin and Agnes Snook in Spirit Lake, Idaho, joining two siblings Mary Lou and Bill.

She was born into a logging family and migrated from Spirit Lake to St. Maries and finally to Orofino in 1945. After moving to Orofino, her friendly and outgoing personality created lifelong friendships. Evelyn met her forever love, Ed Olsen, in High School and they married on Nov. 30, 1951, at Trinity Lutheran in Lewiston; a union that stood the test of time. In September 1953, not yet 20 years old with a young son and their daughter on the way, she received news her husband had been in a car accident and was paralyzed. Accepting the challenge, she moved to Boise to be with Ed as he attended the Elks Rehabilitation Center. While in Boise, they were surrounded and supported by new lifelong friends.