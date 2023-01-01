Evelyn D. Olsen, 88, passed away Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Lewiston. Evelyn was born Oct. 8, 1934, to Melvin and Agnes Snook in Spirit Lake, Idaho, joining two siblings Mary Lou and Bill.
She was born into a logging family and migrated from Spirit Lake to St. Maries and finally to Orofino in 1945. After moving to Orofino, her friendly and outgoing personality created lifelong friendships. Evelyn met her forever love, Ed Olsen, in High School and they married on Nov. 30, 1951, at Trinity Lutheran in Lewiston; a union that stood the test of time. In September 1953, not yet 20 years old with a young son and their daughter on the way, she received news her husband had been in a car accident and was paralyzed. Accepting the challenge, she moved to Boise to be with Ed as he attended the Elks Rehabilitation Center. While in Boise, they were surrounded and supported by new lifelong friends.
They moved back to Orofino and Evelyn was hired at State Hospital North where she thrived at the job she loved. Evelyn’s devotion and talent made way for numerous promotions until she retired after 33 years. At her retirement she received a letter from Governor Cecil and Carol Andrus celebrating her achievement, stating she was the “go to” person for many and he was unsure who could ever replace her.
Throughout her life, music sustained her. From age 5 she played piano and could hear a song and play it beautifully by ear; a talent her grandchildren loved. Music seemed to be in her DNA. Playing the piano led to many great things for Ev. One night as she and Ed were sitting in a tavern with friends, they were asked to go to a new church in Orofino so they obliged. Ev said, “we felt like we’d come home.” Later an invitation to play piano and organ convinced them to stay permanently. Ev was a devoted member of Ascension Lutheran Church where she played organ and piano for over 50 years; and silently moved the head of numerous pastors there.
She was a good friend and mentor and encouraged others, young and old, in their musical gifts. She willingly shared her talents with others and was a fixture in her community for decades. All through her life she played or accompanied for church, community events, school programs, weddings, funerals and PEO. Her last “gig” was the State PEO convention held in Lewiston in 2017.
Ev taught her family to be interested in others, notice their needs and celebrate in their achievements. She was a “social worker” by nature. She could be counted on to complete any task and was the go-to for many. When Orofino High School Band needed new uniforms, Ev headed up the fundraising. She loved kids, and seeing them grow to their full potential was a gift to her. She was a strong presence in Orofino and was loved by many in the community. Summers would find her with her beach umbrella, hat, chair and innertube (with her infamous keyboard cover her friend Jerri made for her). She floated the Clearwater with her buddies religiously and it was an honor to receive an invitation to join them. Winters also found her active and putting us all to shame. She attended water aerobics 3-4 times a week in addition to her daily walks, she never stopped even when the doctor told her no.
While music and service were what others saw, it was her devotion to her husband and family that truly defined her. Ev had a strong constitution and taught her children and grandchildren to do their best, value education, persevere in trials, and be lifelong learners. Ev’s commitment to her family and the lessons she taught are evidenced in the kind and generous lives of her children, Brad and Tammy. She loved when family came together to visit, play music and card games. Laughter could often be heard ringing throughout the home whether it was friends or family gathering. Ev was humble, consistent and chose optimism in every situation. It was important to her to do things with family rather than to have things.
In 2015, Ev moved to Lewiston to be closer to family. She lived independently until 2018 when she chose to move to Assisted Living at Brookdale and later transitioned to Serenity Place. In November 2022, Ev moved to her daughter’s home to be cared for in her final days; days our family will forever cherish. We would like to thank the staff at Brookdale, Serenity Place and Elite Home Health and Hospice for their assistance in her care.
Ev was preceded in death by her parents, Mel and Agnes Snook; sisters, Frances Lee and Mary Lou Dion; brother, Bill Snook; and her husband, Edwin L. Olsen, who died in 2002.
She is survived by her son Brad Olsen (Joyce) of Winlock, Wash.; her daughter Tammy Smith (Doug) of Lewiston; grandchildren: Lisa Bomley (Dustin); Kris Smith (Misty); Shaunessy Boreson (Herb Jr.); Nathan Olsen (Susie); Evan Olsen-Newman (Randy); and great-grandchildren: Owen, Greta, Judah, Justus, Bianca, Anya, Eden, Myra, Liam and Patrick. Ev is also survived by her sister-in-law Evelyn Wells of Pasco, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. March 18, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1115 13th St., Clarkston.
Cremation has taken place and Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.