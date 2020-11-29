Eugene Earl Auer, 1929-2020

Eugene “Gene” Earl Auer, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Edmonds, Wash. Gene lived a full life of 91 years, highlighted by 71 years of marriage to his beloved wife, Katherine.
Gene was born Oct. 3, 1929, in Clarkston to Michael and Alma Auer and graduated from Clarkston High School in 1947. He graduated in pharmacy from Idaho State University in 1951, and at the age of 20, was the youngest pharmacy graduate in Idaho.
In business and in life, Gene was a man of integrity, leadership and compassion. He believed in hard work, attention to detail and treated customers as family. Former co-owner of the Owl Drug, Chastain Inc., Gene loved forming relationships with those who frequented the drug stores and to this day, did not forget a name or a story. He purchased the first Owl Drug Store in 1958 with his brother, Michael Auer. In 1959, the Auer brothers built their second store, the Owl St. Johns Way, and in 1969, opened their third, the Owl Tri-State Pharmacy in Clarkston. After 95 years, the Owl Drug store in downtown Lewiston relocated to its new building, now known as the Owl Southway. In 1979, the Auer brothers built Skippers and, in 1982, Arby’s fast food restaurants. Gene retired from the stores in 1992, moved to Mill Creek, Wash., and continued as a relief pharmacist for many years in settings across the state of Washington.
Gene served proudly as president of Idaho State Board of Pharmacy in 1965 and was twice appointed by Gov. Andrus and Gov. Evans to the State Board of Pharmacy, serving 10 years, from 1973 to 1983. As a businessman, Gene was heavily vested in the economic health of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, and was chairman of the City of Lewiston Housing Authority, director and past president of the Lewiston-Clarkston Kiwanis Club, director and chairman of various committees of the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce, and was actively involved in the Boys Club.
Gene was appointed to the Lewiston Port Commission in 1978, and later elected to two six-year terms as port commissioner and secretary-treasurer where he partnered in the development of the infrastructure and sustainability of the Snake/Columbia River system, expanding economic and recreational development throughout the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
Gene is a member of Pharmacy’s Honorary fraternity, Phi Delta Chi, The Calam Masonic Temple, Shriners, the Elks Club and Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church.
In 2012, Gene proudly received the Spirit of Stewardship award by the Metropolitan Gerasimos of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of San Francisco, for his outstanding and devoted service to the church.
Gene was known for his love of the outdoors, and especially enjoyed fishing, golfing, hiking and skiing. He traveled and assisted his wife, Katherine, a lecturer and bridge director, on 129 cruises around the world. Gene was passionate about exploring new adventures with his brother, Michael, where they dabbled in cattle ranching and new technology to improve pharmaceutical and home health services.
Gene was a member and served on the parish council of the Episcopal Church in Lewiston, St. Katherine’s and St. Paul Orthodox Churches in the Seattle area. He was most recently a member of Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church in Shoreline, Wash. Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Katherine Deligan Auer; his son, Stephen Eugene Auer; his sister-in-law, Barbara Deligan; and son-in-law Charlie DeJong. Gene was a man of rare kindness and will be lovingly remembered by his children, Barbara (Earl) Bardin and Karen DeJong; his brother, Michael (Barbara) Auer, of Clarkston; and Kay Betts, of Seattle. He will forever live in the hearts of his grandchildren, Stephanie, Andrea, Lauren and Craig, Katherine and Scott, Erica, Allison, Colby (Kelly) and Casey.
A private funeral service for immediate family will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church in Shorline, Wash. Burial services will follow at Evergreen Washelli in Seattle. The funeral services will be livestreamed for remote attendance on Facebook at www.facebook.com/HolyApostlesGO/videos or on YouTube at www.youtube.com/HolyApostlesGreekOrthodoxChurch.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church Building Fund and sent to the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Evergreen Washelli Funeral Home of Seattle.