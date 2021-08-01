Eric David Bolland, of Kendrick died Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Orchards Prestige Care. He was 68 years old.
Along with his twin brother, Mark, he was born Nov. 28, 1952, in Lewiston to Raymond and Lorraine (Brown) Bolland.
He attended Lewiston schools and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1971. He attended college in Boise for a short time, mainly to appease his dad. College really wasn’t his thing, but he was always loyal to the black and gold of the Idaho Vandals his whole life. He was part of the chain gang at Vandal football games for several years.
Eric joined the Idaho National Guard, serving a six-year enlistment. He married Jeannie McKeirnan in 1976. They were blessed with two sons, Matthew Mark in 1978, and Charles Jacob in 1981. He coached their youth soccer teams and the family spent many weekends in Clarkia as the boys raced dirt bikes. Eric and Jeannie later divorced.
He married Kathy Paul on April 23, 2012, in Laughlin, Nev., on the Colorado River. She survives him at their home. Eric and Kathy enjoyed many good times with each other and friends.
He enjoyed playing music on a jukebox, dancing, watching Nascar, car shows, old movies and sitting around any setting talking with friends. Eric’s working life centered around the construction industry. No matter what he did or where he worked you know it involved trucks. There are many kinds of trucks, but nothing beats a Mack. He never met a stranger and could sell water to a fish. Eric owned two different dump trucks, worked for A&R Construction, POE Asphalt, Steelman and Duff, Tisco and few other local companies.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Susan Van England.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy; son, Matt (Lyndsey) of Kennewick and their children, Evalind, Lucas and Meredith; son, Jake (Brianne) of White Salmon, Wash., and their children, Barker and Kingston; brother, Chuck Bolland; sister, Kristin Harris; and twin brother, Mark Bolland. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel (formerly Red Lion), 621 21st St., Lewiston.