Emma Louise “Weezie” Haener was born on July 6, 1924, in Mecaha, Mont., to August and Viola (McMains) Nordquist. She was the youngest of three children. She passed away Friday, March 4, 2022, of natural causes at Royal Plaza in Lewiston.
Weezie was born under a wandering star which began in 1929 when the family moved to Winchester and opened a general store. She graduated from Winchester High School in 1943 and married Lowell Walker in September of that year. They later divorced. She then married Arley Haener in 1946 and together they welcomed their daughter, Sandra, in 1951. After they divorced, she married Abraham Haynes in 1959 and they raised Tennessee walkers at the ranch house in Winchester for the next 10 years. She then took on a nomadic existence after this marriage also ended.
Weezie worked for multiple employers, including the Union Warehouse and the University of Idaho. Her family struggles to remember how many different homes she has owned. She enjoyed bowling with the girls and her card group. She was a lifetime member of the Eagles and Moose lodges. She taught 4-H horse showing and 4-H sewing to the local youth. She was a founding member of The Winchester Wood-bees Riding Club.
Weezie was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Mansel, who died at birth; her sister, Esther Patterson; and her three ex-husbands. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra (John) Wyatt; her grandson, Pete (Emily) Flynn; six great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by a nephew, Randy (Shannon) Patterson, and his family; and Judy Hastings, her daughter-in-heart.
Weezie has requested that there be no service. A headstone will be placed in the cemetery in Craigmont and her ashes will be spread later. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Royal Plaza for making Weezie’s final days more comfortable.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Winchester Museum, P.O. Box 3, Winchester, ID 83555.