On Sunday, March 8, 2020, Emile Henry Braun, a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, uncle and loyal friend, passed away at the age of 80. His passing was in Lake Havasu City, Ariz., where we spent the winter months.
Emile was born Nov. 22, 1940, in the Orofino Hospital, to Edward and Elvera Braun. He grew up on the family farm in Nezperce. Nezperce was always home. Emile was always proud to say, “The Brauns are Century Farmers.” His grandfather, Emile Braun, came to the United States from Hagen, Luxembourg (a small country between France, Germany and Belgium). In the year 1897, he homesteaded ground on the prairie of Nezperce.
Emile’s childhood was filled with many happy memories he shared with siblings, cousins and neighboring friends. He talked of many good, fun adventures throughout those years. Emile also told of some of the mischievous escapades they would get themselves into. Playing in the dirt with his toy trucks was a favorite. It was here he could pretend he was a farmer planting and harvesting his own make-believe crops.
Emile attended St. Anthony’s Catholic School through the eighth grade, then entered Nezperce High School and graduated in 1958. He started college in Pocatello at Idaho State University. Not far into his college year, he quit to go home to help on the family farm. His lifelong passion for farming came to fruition in owning and farming his own ground. Many times, he would state, “There’s no better smell than that of the fresh-tilled fields.”
In 1961, Emile married Beverely Gills. They had five wonderful children throughout their 21 years of marriage: Kurtis Braun, Kim Braun, Teresa Braun Cash (Kevin), Barbara Braun King (Jim-deceased) and Jennifer Braun Huntley.
In July 1994, Emile met Glenna Elizabeth Talamantez. She had three children, Greg Talamantez (Jamee), Tracy Talamantez Rowe (Tom) and Dina Talamentez Elverud (Russ Young). Emile and Liz married Nov. 22, 1997. They built and resided in their home in Nezperce.
Emile belonged to various organizations: the Jaycees, Lions Club (where he made famous the “Emile Burger”), Nezperce Gun Club, Elks Lodge (56 years) and the Eagles Club. He so enjoyed the fellowship of many. A big highlight of his years farming was finding time to throw a cooler in the pickup with Johnny, Orville, whoever, and go on a crop tour. While on these tours, they would often pull into a field where another farmer was working, share from the cooler, and as always, discuss the year’s crops. Over the years, a lot of laughter and good memories were made while standing around the combines (with the crew), deep in discussion of whatever came to mind.
The last 10 years, he and his wife resided in Arizona for the winter months. To begin with, it was a hard transition for Emile to make. He did not like leaving the farm for too long a time. They started out in Parker, Ariz., with other Nezperce friends. They stayed two months, the next four years stretching the time to three months a year. Then because of Emile’s health, their fifth-wheel and pickup were sold and they decided to stay home. After spending a cold, snowy winter, Emile said, “See if you can find us a place in Lake Havasu City, Ariz.” They’ve spent the last six years in Havasu, but their winter stay expanded into 6-plus months a year. Many friendships developed with very wonderful people. Emile and Liz truly love them all.
Emile was preceded in death by his father, Edward Braun; mother Elvera Braun; sister Dorothy Glass (Lee); and brothers-in-law Marvin Berry, Delbert Elliott and Richard Fuchs.
He is survived by his wife, Liz Braun; eight wonderful children; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother Larry Braun; sisters Marylou Fuchs, Betty Berry, Shirley Elliott and Connie Roberts (Ron); along with many nieces and nephews.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home in Lake Havasu City, Ariz. Emile will be brought home to Nezperce, a place he called “God’s Country!” A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
His daughter, Kim Braun, wrote Liz a message stating, “He will struggle no longer to breathe. I picture him doing what he loved; in his combine on a hot summer day harvesting his crops. He is smiling and happy.”
No words could have described his passing better. Emile is loved for the man he was. He will be so tremendously missed by many.